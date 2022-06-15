Lenovo Launches the Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today announced Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in, in India, further extending its smart home solutions. The latest addition to Lenovo’s range of smart devices takes the digital smart clock features, and time-saving convenience to the next level thanks to hands-free voice control with Alexa.

Designed to keep you updated and productive all the time: Available in clay red and misty blue color options, the Smart Clock Essential comes in an elegant and timeless soft-touch fabric designed to blend into and compliment any space at home be it the bedroom, kitchen, or study. Users can stay informed all the time, with a 4” LED display for weather, humidity, and the temperature outside. No time to look, or hands full? Just ask Alexa. With Alexa Built-in, users of the latest Smart Clock Essential can set timers, alarms, reminders and add items to their Amazon shopping cart with simple voice commands.

A clock that doubles up as a smart speaker: The latest Smart Clock Essential from Lenovo is equivalent to a smart speaker with an LED display. Users can stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and others and also listen to audiobooks and podcasts with a clear and crisp sound quality that fills the room thanks to it’s 3W front-firing speaker. You can add your Smart Clock Essential to a speaker group to play media across multiple devices and rooms. You can also make hands-free Alexa-to-Alexa calls to your contacts who have similar devices with Alexa Built-in. The Smart Clock Essential takes user convenience to the next level.

The perfect nightstand companion: Privacy and Preference, the Smart Clock Essential has it all covered. For users who are photo-light sensitive when sleeping, the auto-dim display on the Smart Clock Essential can be adjusted to adapt to the requirement of the user while still displaying the time. With soft, clicky buttons at the top, users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice. Also, to ensure privacy, the Smart Clock Essential comes a mic mute toggle that electrically disconnects the microphones.

Stay in control and connected: Smart Clock Essential now enables users to easily control all compatible smart home appliances that come with a ‘Works with Alexa’ badge with just their voice. From lights, plugs, ACs, locks to TVs and fans, control all your electronic devices by giving voice commands. Users can also set up a one-to-all intercom system in their house by adding multiple Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. Once connected to the same WiFi network, all it will take is a press of a button to broadcast messages to other Smart Clocks making it an ideal feature to check on the kids or giving a “DND” notice to the family members in the event of an online meeting/class. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in is available in Clay Red and Misty Blue color options. It will go on sale on 15th June 2022 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429