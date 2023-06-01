Lenovo Launches the Latest Legion Pro Series Laptops in India

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo launched its latest generation of Legion Pro series of gaming laptops in India. These include Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5; with high performing Intel® 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series mobile processors and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 empower competitive gamers who value esports and look for an edge to win, while the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 are styled as gaming powerhouses that allow users to stream, create and compete at the highest levels.

Smarter AI-tuned internals and sustainable design

The new Legion laptops sport the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips, that power the latest Lenovo AI Engine+. When a game launches, the system hardware and sensors relay real-time information to the LA AI chip, freeing up valuable CPU and GPU processing power for gaming. This data is analyzed to issue a custom-tailored gaming profile, that further optimizes the games in real time for maximum FPS.

The Lenovo LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management, allowing the Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals to optimize cooling on the fly and maintain maximum output with minimal noise. The massive intake and exhaust system keeps air flowing through the device for intense thermal efficiency, ensuring the Legion Pro laptops are able to easily handle everything from AAA titles to esports. The LA chip settings can also be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage with maximum 235W total TDP, to squeeze out even more performance.

The Legion Pro 7/7i and Legion Pro 5/5i have an aggressive esports design, and they are built for responsible gaming with sustainability in mind. Made from 50% recycled aluminium in the bottom cover and 30% post-consumer recycled polymers on the top cover, these laptops are clean, environmentally and visually. In addition to this, Lenovo’s Carbon Offsetting Service allows users to actively participate in reducing the device’s carbon footprint, making it easy for everyone to be environmentally conscious.

Powerful aesthetics and performance

These laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processors or AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors, with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 discrete graphics card that offers greater visual fidelity and lower latency. These GPUs are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers a quantum leap in performance and AI-powered graphics, and are perfect for esports players, professional competitive gamers and creators.

Such powerful performance is complemented by the crisp visuals on the 16:10 Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display panel with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard backlit by Legion Spectrum Environmental RGB customizable lighting.

Each new Legion PC comes pre-bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so gamers can jump into the fray from the get-go. Legion Ultimate Support is also available for people who want 24/7 access to advanced technical support performed by experts with game-specific knowledge to help gamers get the most out of their Lenovo Legion devices.

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo Legion is recognized for the ground-breaking innovations that enable gamers with smarter gaming performance, while we continue to raise the bar with our commitment to the esports and gaming community. Hence, we are excited to introduce the latest generation of Legion Pro laptops that set new standards for competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts, with chip-powered AI, next level thermal efficiency, and more customization options. We strongly believe that these laptops will give gamers the ultimate edge to dominate the battlefield, during mid-level competitions as well as in professional esports tournaments.”

Lenovo offers extra customization

Lenovo is offering the ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option with the new Legion Pro series laptops, allowing customers to enhance their base model setup to a power packed battle-station for a phenomenal gaming experience. The CTO option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, and the customized device will get delivered to customers within 25 days of purchase. To make it more encouraging, Lenovo has introduced a special launch offer where buyers can avail up to 20% discount while upgrading to RTX 40 series GPUs, and a 10% cashback of up to INR 10,000 on all CTO orders.

The Legion Pro series laptops will be available from a starting price of INR 1,72,990.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.