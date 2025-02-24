Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 5 – First Laptop Featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series ‘Krackan Point’ Processor

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, announced the launch of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (14-inch, Gen 10) and (16-inch, Gen 10)—the first laptops featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series ‘Krackan Point’ processor. These next-generation devices are designed to deliver AI-powered performance, enhanced multitasking, and smarter computing, making them ideal for professionals, creators, and students who need sleek, lightweight, and high-performance machines for their everyday tasks.

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, built on the latest “Krackan Point” technology, the IdeaPad Slim 5 brings cutting-edge AI acceleration, efficient power consumption, and superior computing performance to ultra-portable form factors. The new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors integrate Zen 5 cores, AMD RDNA™ 3.5 graphics, and an enhanced XDNA 2 NPU, delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power—enabling intelligent workload management, real-time enhancements, and future-ready AI capabilities.

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we are committed to pioneering the next evolution of AI-driven computing. The IdeaPad Slim 5 redefines the balance of power, portability, and intelligence—empowering professionals, students, and creators with seamless multitasking and smarter computing. As the first laptop to feature AMD’s powerful Ryzen AI 300 Series processors in India, it reflects our vision of delivering best-in-class innovation to modern users.”

Mr. Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, AMD India said, “The AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, built on the latest ‘Zen 5’ architecture, brings advanced AI performance to thin and light laptops. With an upgraded AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU delivering up to 50+ TOPS, it enables smarter computing, efficient power use, and seamless multitasking. In-built security features help protect sensitive data, ensuring a more secure and reliable experience. With these advancements, professionals and creators can do more, faster, without compromising portability or security.”

AI-Powered Assistance and Smart Learning

In select configurations, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes pre-installed with Lenovo AI Now, an innovative AI assistant designed to enhance user experience. Leveraging a local Large Language Model (LLM) based on Meta’s Llama 3, Lenovo AI Now offers personalized, productive, and secure digital interactions. It enables users to conduct Q&A sessions based on information stored in their personal knowledge base, streamlining workflows and providing tailored solutions for work and daily tasks.

Additionally, the IdeaPad Slim 5 features the Lenovo Learning Zone, an AI-powered tool aimed at enhancing the educational experience. This innovative application allows users to effortlessly capture lecture details by recording and converting them into text, summarize documents, and generate quizzes to reinforce learning. By integrating Lenovo Learning Zone, users can manage their study materials more effectively, leading to improved productivity and a more personalized learning journey.

Vivid Displays, Sleek Design, and Smart Security

The IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch, Gen 10) features up to a 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and up to 500 nits brightness, while the IdeaPad Slim 5 (14-inch, Gen 10) features a WUXGA OLED display, ensuring ultra-vivid visuals and true-to-life colors. The 120Hz refresh rate enhances smoothness and responsiveness, making it ideal for both creative work and entertainment.

Designed for use on-the-go, the IdeaPad Slim 5 is ultra-thin at just 16.9mm, built with military-grade durability, and available in Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue color options. Rapid Charge Boost technology ensures hours of battery life in just minutes, while the 60Whr battery delivers all-day power.

The laptops also integrate enterprise-grade security features, including Windows Hello Smart Login via an FHD IR Camera with Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, physical privacy shutter, and AI-powered noise cancellation for crystal-clear calls.

Tailored for You: Customization & Premium Support

Lenovo continues to offer its Custom to Order (CTO) option, allowing users to personalize configurations, including processor, operating system, and storage, to match their specific needs. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 can be customized through CTO, ensuring users get a device tailored to their workflow. This option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, with customized devices delivered within 25 days of purchase.

Additionally, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with Lenovo Premium Care, an advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians, ensuring fast repairs and priority support when needed.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 will be available at a starting price of INR 91,990 and can be purchased from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and other offline retail stores.

