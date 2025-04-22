Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India with All-New Metal Design and Smarter Everyday Performance

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, has announced the launch of the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India. Engineered for smarter everyday performance, the latest generation introduces a redesigned chassis with an all-new metal build option, and upgraded user-centric features for hybrid workers, students, and digital creators. With its refined design, improved platform architecture, and intuitive enhancements, the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is built for modern multitasking across work, study, and entertainment.

Building on its legacy of dependable performance, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is now more intuitive and user-focused than ever. With improved design, upgraded platform architecture, and user experience enhancements, it is tailored to meet the evolving demands of hybrid lifestyles.

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, “The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is built for thinkers, creators, and doers. From hybrid workers to digital learners, it delivers next-level productivity, immersive entertainment, and smarter performance. It’s your everyday companion that redefines what is possible in the mainstream computing segment.”

Smarter Performance for Everyday Use

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 is powered by the latest Intel Raptor Lake H, and AMD HawkPoint processors, delivering up to 25W TDP performance. With Smart Power optimization, the system intelligently balances power consumption and performance, ensuring consistent speeds and smooth multitasking.

Enhancing its performance are a full-featured USB-C port, dual SSD slots, and DDR5 RAM with an extra slot for future expansion—delivering the speed and flexibility users need to stay ahead of their day.

Brilliant Display and Enhanced Design

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 delivers an immersive visual experience with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90%+ screen-to-body ratio. Select models also come with WUXGA IPS panels in 14-inch, 15.3-inch, 16-inch and 15.3-inch sizes. Complementing the display is a larger touchpad, a refined 0.1mm-dished keyboard, and a new optional metal chassis that elevates both aesthetics and durability. The refreshed profile is as slim as 16.95mm in select variants—designed for enhanced portability and comfort on the go.

Built for Privacy, Clarity, and Portability

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 features a Full HD and IR camera with a privacy shutter, a dual-mic array, and user-facing speakers—delivering clearer video calls and immersive sound. It also supports Rapid Charge Boost technology and offers up to a 60Whr battery option, ensuring extended unplugged productivity throughout the day.

Trusted Durability & Smarter Experiences

Certified to meet MIL-STD 810H standards, the laptop is built to withstand everyday rigors with ease. With an EPEAT Gold rating, noise-canceling microphones, and AI-enhanced webcam software, it offers peace of mind across productivity, security, and sustainability.

Pricing, Availability & Services

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 will be available at a starting price of INR 63,790 with multiple configurations and display options to choose from. Customers can purchase the device through Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and major offline retail partners across India.

Additionally, the IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 is backed by a 1-year warranty and 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection, offering added assurance and access to expert support services.

