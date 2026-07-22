Lenovo introduces unified cyber resiliency framework to address growing AI-era security gaps

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Lenovo has expanded its global Security Services portfolio with a new cyber resiliency framework and managed security offerings designed to help organizations address growing gaps in AI-era threat readiness.

Recent research shows that 90% of IT leaders acknowledge gaps in their ability to defend against AI-driven threats, despite continued investment in security tools. Lenovo’s latest offerings are designed to shift the focus from fragmented security management to a unified, outcome-driven approach. By delivering a single point of accountability across devices, security technologies, and managed services, Lenovo helps organizations reduce security complexity, cut system downtime by up to 50%, and lower remediation costs by up to 40%.

Lenovo’s approach has been recognized by industry analysts and independent organizations, including honors at the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards across cyber resilience, application security, and AI security.

Delivering end-to-end resilience at scale

As part of the portfolio expansion, Lenovo introduced Security Services with Absolute, a fully managed, end-to-end resilience offering that helps organizations maintain critical security controls across distributed environments. The service enables automatic recovery of essential security functions when disrupted, reducing reliance on manual intervention and easing pressure on IT teams.

The solution is supported by Lenovo’s global 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC), where specialists continuously monitor activity, detect threats, and support rapid response and recovery.

Extending control beyond traditional endpoints

Lenovo also introduced ThinkShield TraceLock, powered by Absolute Security, to address visibility gaps in lost, stolen, or offline devices. Unlike traditional endpoint security tools that rely on active connections, TraceLock leverages built-in cellular connectivity to locate, wake, and remotely wipe devices, even when powered off or disconnected.

This capability helps organizations safeguard sensitive data, strengthen compliance, and maintain control across distributed device fleets, particularly in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

A unified approach to cyber resilience

Lenovo’s cyber resiliency framework integrates identity and access management, data protection, extended detection and response, and AI security into a single, coordinated model. The framework works with leading technology providers including Absolute, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SentinelOne, and Veeam.

By combining AI-enabled operations with a unified delivery model, Lenovo enables organizations to maximize existing security investments, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen business continuity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

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