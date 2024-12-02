Lenovo Introduces a New Era of Supercomputing Efficiency, Unlocking AI’s Potential at Any Scale

- Advertisement -

Lenovo has unveiled new high-performance innovations that deliver game-changing energy efficiency and accelerated computing to help scientific and industry researchers propel AI-powered transformation at any scale. Showcased at Supercomputing 2024 (SC24), the new powerful, energy-efficient platforms will help scientists, engineers, and researchers push the boundaries of scientific discovery while making it possible for today’s enterprises to unlock AI’s potential.

Mr. Kumar Mitra, MD & GM – Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, ASEAN, Hong Kong, Taiwan and ANZ

“As data centre infrastructure takes centre stage as the heart of producing AI and the digital economy, increasing energy demands must be met responsibly,” said Mr. Kumar Mitra, MD & GM – Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, ASEAN, Hong Kong, Taiwan and ANZ. “It’s promising to see the interest of C-level executives from across finance, healthcare, manufacturing and beyond, in aggressively pursuing the responsible deployment of AI solutions across their organisations. For today’s enterprises, HPC is part of the core engine that makes it possible to maximise AI’s potential.”

Unlocking AI Factories with Cooler Supercomputing for All

Backed by more than a decade of expertise and 40+ patents for scalable supercomputing, the recently launched Lenovo 6th Generation Neptune® Liquid Cooling helps tackle this problem by using liquid to remove heat, which is much more efficient than traditional air cooling. The revolutionary new chassis flips servers to a vertical orientation to fit today’s most powerful accelerated computing technologies in a compact system that is 100% liquid cooled, eliminating the need for power-consuming fans and dramatically improving energy efficiency. Designed for industry-standard 19-inch racks, organisations of any size can now leverage the high performance of accelerated computing, one tray at a time, using standard power in an open ecosystem.

Mr. Scott Tease, Vice President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Products

“With this design, every data centre provider can fit these systems into their rooms without any major modifications. That means no reinforced floors, no specialised power, no specialised doors to get into the room,” said Mr. Scott Tease, Vice President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Products. “Through the groundbreaking advancements in Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling, users can take advantage of the highest performance computing that is being delivered now and in the future.”

The 6th generation Lenovo Neptune water-cooled supercomputing servers use the latest processor and accelerator technologies to deliver scalable efficiency that unleashes AI. At the show, Lenovo announced supportfor:

The NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell NVL4 Superchip , showcasing the newly available Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune : Featuring the 6 th generation open-loop, direct warm-water cooling innovation, enterprise customers of any size can use the Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune to run trillion-parameter AI models that bring products to market faster, at lower cost and with higher energy efficiency.

, showcasing the newly available : Featuring the 6 generation open-loop, direct warm-water cooling innovation, enterprise customers of any size can use the Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune to run trillion-parameter AI models that bring products to market faster, at lower cost and with higher energy efficiency. The NVIDIA H200 NVL platform, to further unleash AI acceleration for mainstream enterprise servers. The Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 with NVIDIA H200 NVL delivers powerful performance and efficient scaling while enabling flexibility in configuration choice to meet the needs of a broad set of HPC workloads. Enabled across a full-stack AI portfolio, the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA empowers organisations to rapidly turn intelligence into outcomes and bring AI-powered computers anywhere—with speed and ease.

Accelerating Clean Energy Transformation with Water Cooled Supercomputers

Supercomputers are used everywhere—from car and aeroplane design, oil field exploration, and financial risk assessment, to genome mapping and weather forecasting. Lenovo’s water-cooled supercomputers are enabling accelerated transformation across the globe:

ENEA, the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, selected Lenovo for the installation of an HPC system at the Portici (Naples) hub to accelerate research activities on clean energy, in particular on nuclear fusion. Sustainability was also a crucial factor for selection by ENEA, and Lenovo’s HPC solution guarantees better energy efficiency than in the past. The use of Lenovo Neptune direct water-cooling technology captures up to 98% of the heat produced by the supercomputer while saving the energy used for the fans.

University consortium Cineca has signed an agreement with Lenovo for the installation of a new High HPC system for the scientific community to research fusion energy. The supercomputer will be dedicated to the numerical simulation of plasma physics and the structural analysis of advanced materials for nuclear fusion. Selected through a competitive public tender, the supercomputer provides high energy efficiency, allowing the reduction of the system’s cooling electricity consumption by 15% through Lenovo Neptune™ Direct Water-Cooling technology.

Implementing High-Performance Private AI with Liquid Cooled Colocation

Elsewhere around the globe, for customers who need maximum AI and HPC performance but don’t have liquid-cooling infrastructure, Lenovo partners with leading colocation companies to offer Neptune® ready infrastructure for private AI workloads. These colocation partnerships are helping customers implement high-performance private AI even if they lack the data centre footprint.

Through deploying Lenovo Neptune™ direct liquid-cooling infrastructure with high-density colocation, the company also achieves its goal of engineering the most energy-efficient solution possible with the possibility of critical heat recycling. The result is a 30% improvement in energy efficiency from using direct liquid cooling.

Explore how Lenovo is creating cooler HPC and delivering transformative solutions that maximise efficiency and unlock the data centre as the heart of AI-accelerated transformation at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/neptune/.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 159