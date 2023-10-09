Lenovo India Gears Up for Cricket World Cup 2023 with a new Brand Campaign

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo announced the launch of a new brand campaign featuring Lenovo’s Range of Products. As the anticipation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Lenovo’s campaign leverages the unwavering passion of Indian cricket fans, gaming enthusiasts, young professionals, and students through ads set within the world cup context.

Lenovo ranks as the No. 1 Trusted Brand in India in the category of Tablets, in TRA’s 2023 Brand Trust Report. Lenovo also holds a dominant second position in terms of market share* in the consumer laptop category. As such, the campaign aims to integrate all of Lenovo’s consumer portfolios – Legion, Yoga, IdeaPad and establish Lenovo as a leading and innovative technology brand in consumer minds. The campaign slogan “You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo” highlights Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology and how it enables people looking for great specs, high performance, durability and security. The campaign is designed to establish Lenovo’s strong position in the market by leveraging its growing market share and reinforcing its presence in the premium segment.

The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere. This campaign highlights Lenovo’s advanced technology, which is deeply ingrained in users’ minds, so they look for it in everything, including features like Smart Login with Infrared Camera, Multitasking with 4 Adjustable Screens, and High-Performance Cooling with Lenovo Coldfront Technology.

Chandrika Jain, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India

“Our brand Campaign showcases Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and technology and highlights its wide range of consumer products and services that are custom-designed for versatile users,” said Chandrika Jain, Marketing Director, Lenovo India. “We believe that the World Cup is the perfect platform to connect with millions of Indian consumers who are passionate about cricket and technology. The campaign will position Lenovo’s seamless tech prowess in everything that consumers demand every day.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo India

