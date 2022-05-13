Lenovo India and TNS India Foundation Partner to create employment for youth in the Manufacturing Sector

- Advertisement -

Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in partnership with Lenovo India and TNS India Foundation (TNSIF) hosted a certificate distribution ceremony to commemorate the successful training completion of 150 students under the Campus to Corporate Careers Program. Around 100 students, who were part of this program, were provided on-the-job training at the Lenovo Manufacturing plant in Puducherry. These students have now been placed at manufacturing companies in and around Puducherry including, Lenovo India Pvt. Ltd, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd, Foxconn Technology India Pvt. Ltd and Leo Fasteners by TNSIF.

The 150 students who participated in this program were pursuing Diploma courses from Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College and ITI courses from Women’s ITI college – Vambakeerapalayam, Puducherry & Women’s ITI College – Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. All students were trained in soft skills and given career counseling and job placement support. The ceremony for students, who are now job-ready, was presided by the District Collector, Government of Puducherry and the Assistant Director, Training, Labour Department of Puducherry.

Rupa Bohra, Managing Director, TNS India Foundation

“With the support given by Lenovo, we were able to expand the program to Puducherry last year and have received a remarkable response. Together with Lenovo, we will continue to create a meaningful impact on our youth, bridge the skill gap and lead the nation towards achieving economic development,” said Rupa Bohra, Managing Director, TNS India Foundation.

Lenovo India partnered with TNS India Foundation in March 2021 for this program to train college-going youth in 21st-century skills and place them in gainful formal employment. The Ceremony was held to mark the completion of the training.

The World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs’ report 2020 mentions that 85 million human jobs are likely to be displaced by machines by 2025. It also mentions that 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines, and algorithms.

Shrikanth Dhanakshirur, Director, Manufacturing, Lenovo India

Emphasizing this aspect, Shrikanth Dhanakshirur, Director, Manufacturing, Lenovo India said, “It is important that students now gain hands-on practical training experience before formally joining the manufacturing workforce. TNS India Foundation has been a great partner to Lenovo in ensuring youth are empowered with the right resources and opportunities for a brighter future. Many thanks to the colleges who facilitated this entire project for their students. We believe this is an excellent approach to skill development as well as harness youth minds, Lenovo is proud to be a part of this initiative.”

V. Passoupathi, Principal, Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College commented, “This concerted internship with TNSIF with hands-on experience at Lenovo India has benefited 112 students and many of them are placed with suitable jobs. We believe this kind of Industry – Institute interaction completes the cycle of solving pedagogical issues of finding a suitable position and recognition in the society. We are grateful to be a part of this program and look forward to such initiatives that continue bridging the gap in the future and reaching the unreachable.”

