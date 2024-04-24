Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i launched in India, the first creator laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors

- Advertisement -

Lenovo announced the launch of the new Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i in India. Supported by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors with AI, creators can now dive into a world of enhanced productivity engineered to turbocharge photo creation and editing, speed up video exports, and elevate multitasking capabilities.

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo “At Lenovo, when we say smarter technology, what we mean is, elevating user experience while powering the user journey with best-in-class innovations, that let you do more for less effort. We understand the diverse needs of today’s creators. Recognizing their demand for devices capable of handling various tasks efficiently for work and leisure, we are proud to introduce the first-ever Intel Core Ultra9 powered creator laptop. It is the ultimate machine of performance, where users can unleash their full creative potential, and push the boundaries of what’s possible with the power of AI.”

Visual Brilliance

The device offers an exceptional display, showcasing a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz screen driven by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. This combination ensures true to life graphics performance and unparalleled screen quality, enabling users to handle professional-level tasks such as gaming, video editing, and daily office work with ease. With peak brightness covering 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum and TÜV Eyesafe® certification for low blue light emission, the device delivers sharp, vibrant images while being easy on the eyes during long on-screen sessions. Additionally, it offers an immersive surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos.

Elevated Power

The laptop is Intel® Evo™ certified and supports a maximum memory capacity of 32GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. These specifications enable smooth content editing, faster video rendering, and seamless multitasking. With cooling capabilities of up to 115W TDP, creators can explore their creativity without worrying about overheating, allowing them to effortlessly bring their vision to life.

Its 84Wh battery ensures up to 11.5 hours of runtime on a single charge, supplemented by Rapid Charge Express for a 3-hour backup in just 15 minutes. Lenovo AI Engine provides an optimized user experience, with Smart Power adjusting processing power to optimize battery life according to running programs, enhancing intelligence and creating an engaging and dynamic content creation environment.

Lasting Commitment

Built to withstand challenges, it meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards. With compact dimensions and a weight of 1.46 kg, provides a versatile and powerful choice for users seeking a premium laptop experience. Committed to sustainability, it integrates recycled materials and is EPEAT® Gold and ENERGY STAR® certified. Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Service further reduces its carbon footprint.

Customize to Suit your Requirements

Lenovo continues to offer the ‘Customize your PC’ (Configured by you, for you) option with the new Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop, which permits customers to tailor the features as per their requirements and build up the base model setup to a dynamic machine for a phenomenal experience. Customize your PC option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, and the customized device will get delivered to customers within 25 days of purchase. To make it more encouraging, Lenovo has introduced a limited time offer where buyers can avail an 5% cashback of up to INR Rs. 10k on all CTO orders.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in Artic Grey and is priced starting from INR 1,09,990. It is available for purchase on lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, leading ecommerce websites, and other offline retail stores beginning today. Customers can also benefit from post-purchase services like free repair with Accidental Damage Protection.

