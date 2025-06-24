Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with New Services, Solutions and Platforms

- Advertisement -

Lenovo expanded Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ with new advisory and implementation services, industry solutions and hybrid AI platforms that deliver the modern infrastructure and full-stack capabilities essential to transforming enterprise IT for the age of AI. With the expansion, Lenovo is delivering the complete framework for enterprises to build, scale and operate AI factories built on high-performance servers with accelerated computing, networking, and partner integrations. Together, the new validated solutions, services and platforms help businesses speed the deployment of purpose-built AI across all environments while unlocking faster business value with productivity, agility and trust.

According to Lenovo’s Global CIO Playbook, two-thirds of organizations have yet to see ROI from AI investments while struggling to scale effectively due to training, adoption and technical gaps. In addition, as AI budgets triple to nearly 20% of IT budgets in 2025, enterprise IT must modernize with infrastructure that delivers the efficiency, performance and scalability needed to achieve ROI.

Mr. Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

“Lenovo is leading hybrid AI with groundbreaking advancements in integrated solutions that are driving industry-wide innovation and making enterprise-level AI attainable for every business,” said Mr. Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. “With these solutions and trusted partnerships, Lenovo is turning AI into reality with use cases and services that have been tested and proven to drive measurable productivity gains, boost satisfaction, and unlock data for real business value faster.”

Lenovo is leading this transformation with hybrid AI infrastructure, solutions and services for any workload, anytime and anywhere. Since announcing its billion-dollar investment in accelerating AI deployment for businesses around the world, Lenovo has continued with almost 40% year-over-year increase in customer adoptions worldwide.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage brings together the AI infrastructure, data, models, services and proven use cases to help businesses activate AI across their entire workforce, operations, and data footprint. With Lenovo services, AI-adoption frameworks for generative AI tools can accelerate productivity and efficiency with a 31% increase in time saved per week.

AI-Enabling Services that Support Scalable Infrastructure

Despite the rapid rise of AI in the workplace, half of employees feel they receive only moderate support for AI training — a critical gap that stalls adoption and delays ROI without structured enablement. Lenovo AI Adoption and Change Management Services are tailored to help organizations assess their AI readiness, upskill their workforce, boost engagement, and maximize ROI from their enterprise systems through persona-based change management and best practices. Key applications include:

Lenovo AI People Readiness Assessment: Assess employee readiness for AI transformation and identify targeted enablement strategies, personas, and high-impact use cases.

Assess employee readiness for AI transformation and identify targeted enablement strategies, personas, and high-impact use cases. Persona-Based Training & Engagement: Tailor adoption programs based on employee roles to accelerate confidence, reduce resistance, and boost engagement.

Tailor adoption programs based on employee roles to accelerate confidence, reduce resistance, and boost engagement. Copilot Adoption: Equip employees to successfully integrate generative AI tools, like Copilot through targeted training, change planning, and productivity tracking.

Equip employees to successfully integrate generative AI tools, like Copilot through targeted training, change planning, and productivity tracking. AI Governance & Cultural Readiness: Help leadership and teams align on responsible AI use, overcome resistance, and embed AI-friendly ways of working.

Mr. Ken Wong, Executive Vice President and President, Solutions and Services Group, Lenovo

​“AI adoption demands a clear strategy, trusted expertise, and the right technology mix that can accelerate time to value. With the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, we are helping customers turn AI potential into real performance gains, enabling every part of the organization to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence,” said Mr. Ken Wong, Executive Vice President and President, Solutions and Services Group, Lenovo.

With the new services, Lenovo has driven real, measurable outcomes across an extensive range of verticals while empowering teams to work confidently with AI. Recently, Lenovo accelerated a leading airline’s AI-powered digital workplace transformation and increased operational efficiencies through a three-month advisory, plan and design program. Elsewhere, the services combined with Lenovo solutions are supercharging AI workflows for faster medical diagnoses, scientific discovery and manufacturing outcomes.

Driving Industry Transformation with Validated, Purpose-Built AI Solutions

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage empowers enterprises to move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable outcomes across their entire organization. To bridge the gap between AI ambition and real-world impact, businesses need trusted AI applications that address key business use cases and scale to support business workflows. Leveraging validated Lenovo AI Innovator designs with ISVs, new Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage Solutions are easy to customize, performance-tuned and tested, delivering real business workflows and use cases on hybrid AI platforms:

Hospitality with Centific AI Data Foundry and NVIDIA: Enables hotels and resorts with capabilities that boost guest loyalty, optimize efficiency, and drive profitability. These include real-time personalization, streamlined operations, and data-driven insights.

Enables hotels and resorts with capabilities that boost guest loyalty, optimize efficiency, and drive profitability. These include real-time personalization, streamlined operations, and data-driven insights. Workplace Safety & PPE Compliance with Avathon Visual AI and NVIDIA: Powers real-time hazard and PPE compliance monitoring, to instantly detect safety risks, violations and hazardous behaviors. Working with existing camera infrastructure for seamless integration and deployment, the solution also automates corrective actions to prevent accidents.

Powers real-time hazard and PPE compliance monitoring, to instantly detect safety risks, violations and hazardous behaviors. Working with existing camera infrastructure for seamless integration and deployment, the solution also automates corrective actions to prevent accidents. Retail and Smart Spaces with WaitTime and Intel: Delivers real-time crowd analytics via Edge AI-based computer vision and transforms camera feeds into instant insights that drive revenue growth and enhance guest satisfaction by up to 30% in some deployments.

Delivers real-time crowd analytics via Edge AI-based computer vision and transforms camera feeds into instant insights that drive revenue growth and enhance guest satisfaction by up to 30% in some deployments. Quality Inspection with Trifork and NVIDIA: Delivers automated defect detection, on-device model retraining and transforms real-time sensor data into actionable insights on the factory floor.

Expanded Ecosystem Delivers the Hybrid AI Factory of Modern Business

The expansion builds on Lenovo partnerships with Cisco, IBM and NVIDIA, delivering new integrated solutions that accelerates global enterprise AI adoption. Built on advanced, energy-efficient AI infrastructure integrated with accelerated computing, networking, switching and software from industry-leading partners, new platforms help enterprises build, scale and operate hybrid AI factories:

New Lenovo ThinkSystem SR680a V4 system: Built to unleash AI’s potential by delivering massive computational performance for model development, graphical and simulation workloads across any industry. The air-cooled system features Intel Xeon 6 CPUs and eight NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs interconnected with high-speed NVIDIA NVLink for unparalleled computational power and acceleration, as well as eight NVIDIA SuperNICs and an NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU to accelerate network connectivity, data access and secure AI workloads. The new system delivers up to 11x faster AI inferencing on large language models, as well as 7x computational capability and 4x more memory compared to previous generations.

Built to unleash AI’s potential by delivering massive computational performance for model development, graphical and simulation workloads across any industry. The air-cooled system features Intel Xeon 6 CPUs and eight NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs interconnected with high-speed NVIDIA NVLink for unparalleled computational power and acceleration, as well as eight NVIDIA SuperNICs and an NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU to accelerate network connectivity, data access and secure AI workloads. The new system delivers up to 11x faster AI inferencing on large language models, as well as 7x computational capability and 4x more memory compared to previous generations. Lenovo hybrid AI platform with IBM watsonx: Is based on a new integration with IBM watsonx technologies and Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 servers. The availability of the new validated design will help organizations unlock the power of AI and accelerate time to value. The platform delivers ready-to-deploy, high-performance AI infrastructure, Red Hat OpenShift, and NVIDIA, accelerating generative AI model development, deployment and governance.

Is based on a new integration with IBM watsonx technologies and Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 servers. The availability of the new validated design will help organizations unlock the power of AI and accelerate time to value. The platform delivers ready-to-deploy, high-performance AI infrastructure, Red Hat OpenShift, and NVIDIA, accelerating generative AI model development, deployment and governance. Lenovo Hybrid AI platform with Cisco: The enhanced platform will support Cisco Nexus switches with NVIDIA Spectrum-X technology for boosting enterprise AI factory deployments, enabling 1.6x faster AI network performance and efficient networking management with Cisco Nexus Dashboard in a single design. The platform supports AI use cases as new, greenfield environments or extensions of existing IT infrastructure. Built on the powerful Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 server supporting up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, NVIDIA SuperNICs, and NVIDIA BlueField-3, the platform provides enterprises with a universal data center system to power AI factories — driving the shift from CPU-based systems to efficient GPU-accelerated infrastructure.

Regardless of where enterprises are on their AI journey, Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage solutions and services help customers achieve real business outcomes using trusted and proven AI infrastructure —whether just starting, scaling, or optimizing capabilities. Lenovo’s end-to-end hybrid AI portfolio heralds a more democratized and personalized turning point for AI, with integrated solutions deployed on devices, on the edge, and in the cloud.

