Lenovo Highlighted in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Fourth Year

Lenovo has been listed in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index framework tracks the progress of 484 companies, in 11 sectors and 45 markets and regions around the world in women’s empowerment and equality in the workplace. Across the five pillars used to rate the companies measured in the index, Lenovo scored particularly well for building an inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and leadership and talent pipeline.

Mr. Calvin Crosslin, Lenovo’s VP of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer Lenovo and Lenovo Foundation President.

“Lenovo has always pursued a path of inclusion, and we’ve built a culture where all can belong – and while it’s an honor to once again be recognized on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index our work is not done”, said Mr. Calvin Crosslin, Lenovo’s VP of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer Lenovo and Lenovo Foundation President. “By measuring our progress through the Bloomberg GEI, we continue to evolve our approach of building inclusive leadership behaviors and fostering diverse and inclusive systems through increased accountability and training”

Lenovo has a global employee base of over 82,000 employees, operating in more than 180 markets around the world, with women comprising 36% of the workforce, and is working hard to address its commitment to move female representation in the executive leadership team from 21% in 2020 to 27% by 2025.

