Lenovo Expands End-to-End Edge Portfolio to Accelerate Edge Automation at Scale

Lenovo announced the next generation of ThinkEdge remote automation and orchestration with the introduction of new software solutions to accelerate the deployment of edge solutions. Lenovo’s new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) 2.6 software delivers secure automated setup, enabling customers to complete global edge deployments for any number of locations in a matter of minutes, with one-touch provisioning from a single device, such as a PC, smart phone or tablet. New Lenovo XClarity edge-to-cloud management software also simplifies orchestration, maintenance and metering with one unified view into all Lenovo edge to cloud solutions.

Lenovo also introduced its highly adaptable ThinkEdge SE10, an optimized entry level client edge device that allows customers to capture analog and digital data, such as temperature and humidity at the outermost edge of their business. Together, the solutions will help businesses across a wide range of high-growth industries accelerate the global rollout of edge computing, generating faster insights and accelerating intelligent transformation.

Sumir Bhatia, President – AP, Lenovo ISG

“Edge is everywhere today and it sets the next frontier in the digital transformation journey. Early adopters of edge computing in manufacturing, energy, and utilities verticals have been reaping the benefits such as faster decision making with real-time insights. We are seeing a rapid adoption of edge across verticals in Asia Pacific and businesses that are not keeping up with this trend risk falling behind in the digital transformation journey,” said Sumir Bhatia, President – AP, Lenovo ISG. “At Lenovo, our focus is on delivering state-of-the-art edge computing solutions to help our customers remain at the forefront of their industry, no matter their location. This represents a significant step forward in data intelligence, bringing the capabilities of cloud computing to even the most remote corners of a network”.

As the amount of worldwide data from sensors, cameras and other sources exponentially grows, next generation technologies that deliver data center-like computing to the edge are helping companies overcome networking constraints. Reducing the lag that occurs from massive data transfer, customers are leveraging edge computing technologies to process data at the source of its creation, benefitting from faster actionable insights and enabling innovative services for end users. However, edge site locations are often unmanned and hard to reach. Combined with new scalable server and computing services, Lenovo’s full range of far edge to cloud solutions will enable businesses to deploy an entire network of edge devices that are spread all across the world at once, ushering in a pivotal evolution in data intelligence.

Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG

“Edge computing is becoming increasingly essential for companies to gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven world. India is appearing to be one of the most promising markets in terms of usage of edge computing with a high of 97% CIOs leveraging it or planning to use in their IT strategies,” said Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG. “By introducing a new range of software solutions and devices, Lenovo is enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. The Lenovo Open Cloud Automation software provides secure and automated setup, while the ThinkEdge SE10 device empowers customers to capture data at the outermost edge of their business. These innovations available as-a-service will help any business overcome networking constraints and realize the transformative power of edge in IT operations”.

Unlocking intelligence at the edge: Modern edge infrastructure is unlocking data intelligence to help solve humanity’s greatest challenges in far-flung locales all over the world. The old-world city of Barcelona is being transformed into one of the smartest in the world, enabled by a network of Lenovo ThinkEdge servers that are powering its award-winning 5G infrastructure. Lifting a smartphone near Barcelona’s picturesque La Sagrada Familia church triggers a tourist video to play instantly on screen, while in the city’s glamorous Mercat de la Concepcio, a personal shopper broadcasts food recommendations directly via the high-tech augmented reality glasses. As the rollout continues, Lenovo ThinkEdge servers are deployed in street cabinets around the city, empowering artificial intelligence for improved emergency response, public safety and accessibility.

Built for the unique challenges of remote environments, the ruggedized ThinkEdge portfolio leverage Lenovo’s ThinkShield security capabilities featuring the industry’s most modern and stringent security measures to keep data safe, such as bolstered physical and cyber tamper detection and locking bezels that prevent unauthorized access. The servers are also built to withstand hot summer temperatures, as well as chilly winters. In the future, these edge servers can help better manage traffic, sending messages from traffic lights to cars, warning when they are about to turn red, and helping them drive in a fuel-efficient fashion.

Enabling mass edge deployment: As the demand for edge computing grows, the new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) 2.6 dramatically simplifies processes that used to require weeks of manual work to complete. LOC-A is capable of automating the deployment of ThinkEdge clients and servers at scale within minutes, eliminating the need for manual resources and potential human error. With LOC-A 2.6, Lenovo ThinkEdge servers can be shipped directly to their desired edge locations, where they can be securely authenticated, activated, and registered remotely, speeding time to value.

LOC-A automatically and remotely updates the edge device’s firmware, then installs and configures all platform components like the operating system and cloud software. Additionally, LOC-A 2.6, edge devices are installed through one-touch setup with minimal downtime, delivering immediate value through ease and efficiency of operation and enabling swift computing and insights from globally sourced data without lag time. LOC-A 2.6 is capable of onboarding Lenovo’s ThinkEdge portfolio of SE10, SE30, SE50, SE70, SE350, and SE450 servers.

Transforming business outcomes anywhere: The Lenovo ThinkEdge portfolio offers a full range of client and server edge infrastructure solutions, software and services. The new ThinkEdge SE10 client device with Intel Atom processor turns analog measurements, such as temperature, lighting and humidity into digital data, which can then be analyzed for insights and actions. The ThinkEdge SE10 compact and rugged design is optimized for analog-to-data processing everywhere customers need it, including retail locations, manufacturing facilities and smart buildings. Leveraging the ThinkEdge, SE10, businesses can mitigate food waste, automate sorting and processing, improve inventory management and improve self-service or security functions throughout their operations. From extreme temperatures to the most constrained spaces, the SE10 is designed as the most versatile device in the ThinkEdge portfolio and available in an industrial-specific design, with even more rugged ThinkEdge SE10-i.

Lenovo’s fully integrated edge business also features a range of newly available support services, including Lenovo’s Edge Data Management Workshops and AI Innovators Program. Working with Lenovo, businesses can tap an extensive ecosystem of expert consultants who are trained to help customers identify a clear path for rollout and realize faster edge deployments to achieve scale. Providing a complete portfolio of edge servers, AI-ready storage and solutions, Lenovo offerings are also available as-a-Service through Lenovo TruScale, which easily extends workloads from the edge to the cloud in a consumption-based model.

