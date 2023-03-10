Lenovo Delivers Extraordinary Levels of Performance, Power and Speed with the Launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo announced the launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, delivering a new trio of the most technologically advanced desktop workstations the company has ever built. Redesigned from the ground up to exceed today’s most extreme, high-computing workloads across industries, these new workstations feature the latest processor technology from Intel® ranging up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX™ professional GPUs. Additionally, the new workstations boast all-new groundbreaking chassis designs and advanced thermals, as well as BMC capabilities for streamlined remote system monitoring. From virtual reality and mixed reality experiences and virtual production, to machine learning, data science, computer aided engineering (CAE), reality capture and AI, these next-generation workstations meet the ever-increasing demands for more power, performance, and speed in a scalable and future-proofed way for this new hybrid-work world.

Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business

“These new desktop workstations have been meticulously designed with a customer-centric lens in order to meet desired business outcomes and deliver innovative new solutions that our customers can enjoy well into the future as workloads increase in complexity,” said Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business Unit. “We partnered closely with Intel®, NVIDIA and Aston Martin to ensure these new systems offer the best of form and functionality by combining a premium chassis with ultra high-end graphics, memory and processing power.”

To bring this trio of workstations to life, Lenovo partnered with its customer Aston Martin, a renowned high-performance automotive manufacturer and leader in the ultra-luxury vehicle market, to co-design the new ThinkStation chassis. In line with Aston Martin’s design philosophy, the collaboration sought to reflect Lenovo’s iconic red design language, provide the highest possible performance, and enable enhanced levels of customization. Designers from Lenovo and Aston Martin worked collaboratively to craft the ultimate performance machines, allowing workstation users to amplify every single stage of their complex workflows. To do this, the teams conceived a new tool-less chassis design that allows extreme flexibility and enhanced ergonomics.

With a focus on achieving maximum performance, the chassis’ 3D grill is directly inspired by Aston Martin’s iconic DBS grand tourer, applying design insights from the high-performance automotive segment to a desktop workstation. Redesigned air baffles and larger 3D hex ventilation openings, along with Lenovo’s patented tri-channel cooling system, allow for unobstructed airflow – ensuring maximum cold air intake and hot air exhaust. As a result, the iconic chassis maximizes performance of CPUs, GPUs, memory, and storage. Additionally, all three of the new workstations boast an innovative, modular design with front access drives for easy serviceability and upgrade flexibility.

Cathal Loughnane, director of Aston Martin Partnerships

“The design collaboration of Lenovo’s new ThinkStation chassis has been an amazing three-year journey,” said Cathal Loughnane, director of Aston Martin Partnerships. “As Lenovo workstation customers ourselves this project was a unique opportunity to craft a high-performance system that we will use to design and develop our high-performance vehicles.”

Lenovo ThinkStation PX: For Ultimate Desktop to Data Center Flexibility

Lenovo’s highest-end, flagship workstation product offering, the Lenovo ThinkStation PX reaches extreme levels of power and performance with support for more cores and expandability than previous generations of Lenovo workstations. Rack-optimized, the ThinkStation PX offers the flexibility needed for both desktop and data center environments, enabling a seamless transition between the two. This versatile new workstation is powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, which offers up to 120 CPU cores and boasts a 53% average performance gain over the prior generation. The ThinkStation PX also offers support for up to four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, so users can manage and execute the most complex workflows found in today’s work environments including creative finishing and CAE simulation. The new desktop workstation, with up to 2TB of DDR5 memory and ultra-fast bandwidth through PCIe Gen 5 lanes provides flexibility for multi-user virtualization in hybrid workflow environments — whether in the data center or carpet clusters under the desktop. Finally, this workstation offers an efficient 1850W PSU and optional redundant power supplies.

Lenovo ThinkStation P7: Staggering, Single-Socket Power

The ThinkStation P7 features a breakthrough new compute architecture with the latest Intel® Xeon® W processors, supporting up to 56 cores in a single socket, for reimagined power needed to tackle compute-intensive, multithreaded tasks head-on. Designed to exceed the most rigorous performance and reliability challenges of workloads that typically relied on servers or cloud resources in the past, the ThinkStation P7 is also rack-optimized for use in a variety of desktop and data center environments in a 4U enclosure. With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the ThinkStation P7 is ideal for content creators, architects, designers, engineers and data scientists who require unprecedented graphics, visualization, real-time rendering, CAE and AI performance. From automotive styling and computational fluid dynamics analysis to complex video production and rendering workflows, the ThinkStation P7 can take on the toughest challenges.

Roger Chandler, vice president of CCG and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solution team at Intel

“We are excited to offer the new lineup of Xeon W processors, built on a breakthrough new compute architecture and packaging with significantly more cores to accelerate performance across the fastest growing workloads that businesses depend on today,” said Roger Chandler, vice president of CCG and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solution team at Intel. “These processors are built to ensure professional innovators, including creators, engineers and data scientists, have the power and stability needed to create the industry’s latest innovations.”

Lenovo ThinkStation P5: Future-Proofed for Versatility, Reliability and Performance

professional architect designer structural engineer team colleagues working office looking computer discussing building plan design project

A workhorse of a desktop workstation, the ThinkStation P5 is engineered for a wide number of industry verticals and has been redesigned to satisfy users’ demand for higher levels of performance, IT expandability and ease of management in the enterprise. The next-generation workstation features a newly designed chassis, the latest Intel® Xeon® W processors, which offer up to 24 cores, and support for up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional graphics cards. High-speed DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth deliver extreme configurability that caters to end-users’ unique needs. Optimized for architects, designers, engineers, and creatives alike, this workstation shines in solid modeling and compute-intensive tasks including BIM, complex 3D CAD, reality capture and geospatial visualization, visual effects, and edge deployments.

Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA

“NVIDIA offers the world’s most powerful visual computing GPUs for desktop workstations,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “These are featured in all three of Lenovo’s new ThinkStation desktop systems, equipping data scientists, engineers and creative professionals with the high-performance technology they need to work with massive datasets, innovate faster, and elevate their AI and compute-intensive workflows of tomorrow.”

The ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5 workstations are designed to work within some of the most demanding professionally managed IT workplace environments and provide essential enterprise-grade features and security. Lenovo’s rigorous standards and testing, ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0, ThinkShield support, upgrades to Premier Support and three-year warranty, deliver the peace of mind needed to work confidently and more securely. The three new workstations will be available starting in May 2023.

