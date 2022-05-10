Lenovo certified as a “Great Place to Work” in India

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has been certified in India as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2022.

The certification, granted by Great Place to Work® India, underlines Lenovo’s commitment to its four key cultural thrust areas viz., serving customers, innovation, entrepreneurship, and teamwork embedded with integrity and trust. These values further augment Lenovo’s vision of ‘Smarter Technology for All’.

Bhavya Misra, Director, Human Resources

Commenting on the certification, Bhavya Misra, Director, Human Resources said, “Being a Great Place to Work, reaffirms our employees connect with our cultural value of we are Lenovo. Our employee programs in India and globally are oriented towards well-being, growth, and creating better work-life balance for all our employees. With an even more focused approach on newer methodologies, we will continue to harness the best talent pool and make our employees feel empowered”

With its global commitment to innovation, Lenovo leverages unique technology solutions to create a better employee experience. For example, Lenovo employees worldwide access and resolve queries in a matter of minutes with Lenovo’s in-house automated HR chatbot, ‘Robbie’. Additionally, in India, Lenovo has introduced AMBER, a recurring survey that uses predictive people analytics to help predict and identify areas of concern among the company’s top talent – thus helping manage employee welfare and prevent burnout. Lenovo also leverages technology solutions to support employee families with the Imagine Pod program that provides employees’ children with access to learning aid that fosters creativity.

Lenovo employees in India also leverage technology to participate actively in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community engagement efforts. Through a centralized global portal, the “Love On” platform, Lenovo hosts an annual Global Month of Service to match employees with virtual and face-to-face volunteering opportunities, matching their volunteer time with donations to the charitable causes of their choice throughout the year. Employees’ financial donations to charity are also matched by the company through this online portal.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organisations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results

