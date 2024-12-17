Lenovo Bluecom Wins AMD ITL CUP 2024, LG Orno Takes Runner-Up Glory

- Advertisement -

The AMD ITL Cup 2024 concluded on a high note, celebrating Lenovo Bluecom Brutes as the ultimate champions of Season 4. The thrilling finale was held on December 13, 2024, at Police Gymkhana, Marine Drive, Mumbai, where Lenovo Bluecom displayed exceptional teamwork and determination to claim the prestigious title. LG Orno Gladiators, the runners-up, put up an inspiring performance throughout the tournament, earning immense admiration for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

Organized by the Information Technology Sports Club (ITSC), the tournament brought together 12 top teams from the IT channel community for five days of intense T-10 cricket action. Beyond the cricketing excitement, the event served as a hub for networking, fostering meaningful connections among IT leaders, partners, and brands.

The AMD ITL Cup 2024, powered by Lenovo, was a grand celebration of collaboration and camaraderie in the IT channel ecosystem. Mr. Sunil Thariani, Founder of ITSC, expressed pride in the event’s success, thanking all sponsors and teams for their support. The tournament exemplified the spirit of friendly competition and strengthened bonds within the industry, leaving participants and fans eagerly awaiting the next edition.

Congratulations to Lenovo Bluecom and LG Orno for an incredible season!

