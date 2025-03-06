Lenovo Bets on AI Hypergrowth at Tech World India 2025

- Advertisement -

Lenovo is deepening its commitment to India as a global AI hub, expanding focus on AI-driven manufacturing, R&D, and enterprise solutions. At its annual innovation event Lenovo Tech World India 2025, the global technology powerhouse unveiled new AI-powered innovations aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption, digital infrastructure, and India’s AI-first economy.

At the event, Lenovo India announced achieving 12 million units manufactured and exported from India in the period of January – December 2024. The global technology powerhouse is expected to exceed its target of doubling the number of units produced vis-a-vis last year.

Under the theme ‘Smarter AI for All,’ Lenovo outlined its hybrid AI strategy, integrating AI-enabled devices, enterprise solutions, and sustainable computing to support India’s digital transformation.

India’s Role in Lenovo’s AI Growth Strategy

Lenovo underscored its commitment to scaling local manufacturing and AI infrastructure to meet rising global demand.

Production of made-in-India devices is set to double, with a 40% projected increase next year, supporting both domestic needs and exports.

AI server manufacturing will begin this fiscal year, reinforcing India’s role in enterprise AI deployment and cloud computing.

Launched its first AI-ready PC under India’s PLI 2.0 policy, strengthening the country’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Expanding AI-Led Business Growth.

The company currently has a strong 14000+ employee base

Over 30% of its technical workforce in India contributing to R&D across Moto, Shared Support Centre and ISG Innovation Labs is female, emphasizing the Company’s focus on inclusive AI development. Keeping its customer focus at the center, Lenovo India is leveraging AI-powered logistics with four-hour delivery to customers

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India

Talking at Tech World India, Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India said, “We have been at the forefront of the AI revolution India is witnessing today, with the first-in-industry AI devices and solutions launched in the market. Lenovo’s AI vision in India is reflected in its 71% year-on-year revenue growth in the first three quarters of FY 2024-25. With Made in India devices touching a new high of INR 18 thousand crores through CY2024, we are bullish about our continued momentum in the market and are excited about collaborating with our partners and customers to unleash the true power of what AI can do. As Lenovo completes 20 years of presence in India, we have renewed our commitment to deliver powerful, flexible, and responsible AI solutions that empower individuals and drive meaningful change across communities.”

Inside the Event: Key Moments & Insights

Lenovo Tech World India showcased groundbreaking AI innovations, reinforcing India’s position as a dynamic AI hub. From intelligent devices and transparent displays to fan-driven creative workshops and high-octane gaming face-offs, the event delivered immersive, next-gen experiences.

Lenovo Faststart spotlighted future-ready AI solutions poised to transform Indian businesses and redefine the country’s sporting legacy. Attendees explored cutting-edge capabilities firsthand, including Lenovo AI Now, which enhances the computing experience in real-time. Conversations on stage underscored the power of collaborative AI innovation, driving Lenovo’s vision of Smarter AI for All. Industry leaders delved into the responsible development of AI, sustainability, and the arrival of next-gen AI PCs tailored for Indian users. The event also highlighted AI’s role in social impact—advancing education, sustainability, and nurturing emerging engineering talent. Lenovo Tech World India was a bold statement on AI’s potential to fuel innovation, creativity, and meaningful change.

