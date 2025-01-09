Lenovo at CES 2025 – Redefining Business Technology with Bold Innovations and AI-Powered Solutions

- Advertisement -

Lenovo unveiled a bold lineup of AI-powered business solutions designed to redefine the modern workplace at CES® 2025. Highlights include the boldly redesigned Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions, the innovative and unique ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with rollable display, and the latest commercial desktops, including the high performance ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, and the groundbreaking ThinkCentre neo 50q QC powered by Snapdragon. Lenovo also introduces its next-generation ThinkVision P Series monitors and a comprehensive ecosystem of smart accessories, all engineered to elevate productivity and connectivity. Rounding out the announcements, Lenovo showcases cutting-edge proof-of-concept innovations that push the boundaries of technology, offering a glimpse into the future of intelligent, adaptable business solutions.

Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad X9 Series: Revolutionary Design Meets Pro-Level Performance

Lenovo introduces the ThinkPad X9 14 and X9 15 Aura Editions, its latest premium business laptops designed for innovative thinkers from prosumers to small and medium businesses to large corporations. These Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors are cutting-edge, AI-enhanced devices for creative professionals that combine powerful and efficient Intel and Windows 11 platforms, personalized AI-enabled experiences, in an all-new progressive design. ThinkPad X9 offers the ideal toolkit for today’s hybrid users who demand high performance, proven reliability, and seamless productivity.

The ThinkPad X9 Series unveils a sophisticated new contemporary design, blending elegance with practical innovation that ThinkPad customers expect. With covers crafted from 50% recycled aluminum, the X9 14 and X9 15 models exhibit a sleek and ultra-slim profile that’s not only visually striking but feature a stylish metal grooved bottom cover. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the X9’s are also highly durable having been tested for MIL-SPEC 810H standards, and engineered to withstand the demands of everyday professional use. This meticulous design features a unique “engine hub,” a streamlined housing for critical components and connections that optimizes cooling and performance, allowing for extended productivity without sacrificing the device’s slim form factor.

Every aspect of the ThinkPad X9 series reflects Lenovo’s focus on enhancing user experience. The new “engine hub” design incorporates Thunderbolt ports on both sides facilitating versatile connection to docks, monitors and other USB-C® accessories. Furthermore, the simplicity of this hub enhances serviceability with quick and easy access through the D cover for repair of the battery or SSD. Also, the reimagined keyboard combines ThinkPad’s renowned typing comfort with a modern touch offering precise tactile feel and incorporating a large haptic touchpad that provides responsive feedback for seamless navigation.

Engineered for hybrid work, the ThinkPad X9 includes a communication bar that integrates an 8MP high-definition MIPI camera with smartphone quality sensor for low light situations plus dual noise-cancelling microphones into a unified, stylish frame while keeping the bezels as narrow as possible. This design optimizes top-tier video call quality while showcasing the vivid OLED display that reproduces stunning colors and deep blacks, whether it be on the touch or non-touch options. The result is a device that not only performs reliably but also stands out in any professional or personal setting, embodying Lenovo’s legacy of quality and forward-thinking design.

Perfectly Engineered for Pioneering Innovators

Targeted towards professionals who blend high-performance needs with personal interests, the ThinkPad X9 series meets the growing demand for devices that offer professional-grade productivity with premium design and exceptional user experiences. With its thin profile, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, high-capacity battery and robust connectivity (including Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and Intel Wi-Fi 7), the ThinkPad X9 series allows for seamless transitions from creative tasks to business-critical operations. Hybrid professionals can trust these devices to handle everything from content creation to heavy data applications, without sacrificing portability or design.

In addition to all day long battery life, the ThinkPad X9 14 and X9 15 models emphasize Lenovo’s commitment to transitioning to a circular economy. Both devices feature covers made with 50% recycled aluminum, and the 100% recycled cobalt cell battery in a customer-replaceable design helps extend longevity. Lenovo is also advancing its packaging efforts with innovative, resource-conscious designs that emphasize material efficiency and functionality. Key initiatives include carton boxes and paper-based handles made from FSC-certified materials, ensuring robust yet practical solutions. Lenovo’s plastic-free primary packaging incorporates paper-based cushions and anti-counterfeit kraft paper carton seals, aligned with its focus in the use of more sustainable materials. Additionally, lightweight bamboo and sugarcane fiber boxes highlight Lenovo’s commitment to reducing waste while maintaining premium aesthetics.

Enhanced User Experience with Lenovo AI Now and Lenovo Aura Edition

Lenovo AI Now: Personalized AI Redefined

Enhancing ThinkPad X9’s AI experience is Lenovo AI Now, an advanced on-device AI assistant that brings powerful, real-time intelligence to users. Lenovo AI Now transforms the PC experience by integrating fully personalized AI-powered tools. Built on a local Large Language Model (LLM) using Meta’s Llama 3.0, Lenovo AI Now enhances privacy by storing and processing all user data locally, safeguarding user information while delivering powerful, real-time AI capabilities. This intelligent assistant, available now for download on selected devices, automates and simplifies tasks like document organization and device management, enabling users to interact naturally with their personal knowledge base for quick searches, text summaries, and more.

Designed to further streamline workflows and boost productivity, Lenovo AI Now continues to add and improve features that enhance the everyday work experience, and new features coming soon include:

Cross-Device Knowledge Retrieval: Users will be able to search for information across their AI PC and supported tablet simultaneously, ensuring fast and efficient access to critical documents and files, no matter the device.

Users will be able to search for information across their AI PC and supported tablet simultaneously, ensuring fast and efficient access to critical documents and files, no matter the device. Smarter Document Searches and Summaries : AI Now will enable users to quickly locate and retrieve relevant information from selected portions of images or documents, helping professionals gather insights with ease.

: AI Now will enable users to quickly locate and retrieve relevant information from selected portions of images or documents, helping professionals gather insights with ease. Multilingual Support: AI Now will soon offer multilingual functionality, supporting German, Spanish, and French. This new feature extends from the user interface to the underlying AI models, enhancing accessibility for a broader global audience.

Lenovo Aura Edition Features for Personalized, AI-Driven Productivity

Complementing Lenovo AI Now, Lenovo Aura Edition imagined with Intel in the ThinkPad X9 series offers a suite of intuitive, AI-enabled tools designed to enhance every aspect of the user experience:

Smart Modes: With five tailored settings—Shield, Collaboration, Attention, Power, and Wellness—Smart Modes allow users to easily switch between optimized device configurations. These modes help enhance security, manage power efficiency, support virtual meetings, and even encourage healthy digital habits.

With five tailored settings—Shield, Collaboration, Attention, Power, and Wellness—Smart Modes allow users to easily switch between optimized device configurations. These modes help enhance security, manage power efficiency, support virtual meetings, and even encourage healthy digital habits. Smart Share: Developed in collaboration with Intel ® , Smart Share facilitates rapid photo transfers between Android™ or iOS devices and the ThinkPad X9, creating a seamless, integrated experience across devices.

Developed in collaboration with Intel , Smart Share facilitates rapid photo transfers between Android™ or iOS devices and the ThinkPad X9, creating a seamless, integrated experience across devices. Smart Care: This feature provides access to real-time diagnostics and Lenovo’s enhanced support services. Smart Care provides 24/7 live agent support via multiple channels for personalized support any time and access to all support documentation online for self-service and troubleshooting, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and device health.

A Premium Accessory Ecosystem for Enhanced Productivity and Mobility

The ThinkPad X9 Series is complemented by a thoughtfully designed accessory ecosystem, each component engineered to enhance productivity and mobility.

Lenovo 65W GaN Nano Adapter: This ultra-portable adapter utilizes GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, providing efficient, cool charging in a compact form. With a USB-C output port and a 1.8m cable, it delivers ample reach and fast 65W output power for ThinkPad X9 devices, making it an essential companion for business travellers. The adapter’s case is crafted from 90% post-consumer content (PCC) materials.

This ultra-portable adapter utilizes GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, providing efficient, cool charging in a compact form. With a USB-C output port and a 1.8m cable, it delivers ample reach and fast 65W output power for ThinkPad X9 devices, making it an essential companion for business travellers. The adapter’s case is crafted from 90% post-consumer content (PCC) materials. Lenovo X9 Charging GaN Dock: A versatile hub, the Dock includes a 65W power output, HDMI 2.1 port for 4K display at 60Hz, a microSD card reader, and both USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing users to connect multiple devices while charging simultaneously. This all-in-one solution is ideal for those needing reliable connectivity and power options in a compact, travel-ready format, with GaN power supply technology for added efficiency.

A versatile hub, the Dock includes a 65W power output, HDMI 2.1 port for 4K display at 60Hz, a microSD card reader, and both USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing users to connect multiple devices while charging simultaneously. This all-in-one solution is ideal for those needing reliable connectivity and power options in a compact, travel-ready format, with GaN power supply technology for added efficiency. Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Mouse (X9 Edition): Designed for multitaskers, this mouse supports connection to up to three devices via Bluetooth ® 5.0 or USB-C dongle, with a quick-switch button to toggle between them. The AI Now trigger button can be customized for quick AI actions on selected text, and a long press opens a Quick Chat window. With silent buttons, an ambidextrous design, and a fast-charging USB-C port, this mouse is a flexible tool for professionals working across multiple devices.

Designed for multitaskers, this mouse supports connection to up to three devices via Bluetooth 5.0 or USB-C dongle, with a quick-switch button to toggle between them. The AI Now trigger button can be customized for quick AI actions on selected text, and a long press opens a Quick Chat window. With silent buttons, an ambidextrous design, and a fast-charging USB-C port, this mouse is a flexible tool for professionals working across multiple devices. Lenovo TWS Earbuds (X9 Edition): Designed for seamless integration with the ThinkPad X9, these earbuds offer auto-answering, seamless device switching, and clear call quality with Bluetooth 5.3, hybrid active noise cancellation (up to -40dB), and voiceprint noise-cancelling technology for clear call quality. They’re ideal for professionals seeking uninterrupted, high-quality audio throughout the day.

Designed for seamless integration with the ThinkPad X9, these earbuds offer auto-answering, seamless device switching, and clear call quality with Bluetooth 5.3, hybrid active noise cancellation (up to -40dB), and voiceprint noise-cancelling technology for clear call quality. They’re ideal for professionals seeking uninterrupted, high-quality audio throughout the day. Lenovo Origami 14” and15.3” X9 Sleeve: Available in 14” and 15” sizes, the Origami Sleeve offers sleek protection with a minimalist design and dual functionality. Its unique foldable construction allows it to double as a workstation stand, adding convenience and comfort in a workspace.

The ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition series with their AI features and accessory ecosystem deliver Lenovo’s advanced AI-powered computing with a focus on performance, security, and thoughtful design. Offering a versatile solution for those who prioritize efficiency and innovation, the ThinkPad X9 empowers users to work smarter and accomplish more across diverse environments.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable: A Rollable AI-Enhanced PC for the Modern Professional

Lenovo is proud to present the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, the world’s first rollable display AI PC developed in cooperation with Lenovo Research, transitioning from a groundbreaking proof of concept to a fully realized product. First showcased as the Lenovo rollable laptop concept two years ago, this innovative device demonstrates Lenovo’s ability to turn forward-thinking concepts into practical, high-performance solutions for business professionals.

Personalized and Productive Innovation in Ground-Breaking Form and Function

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC is designed to redefine productivity and multitasking with its unique rollable display technology. By vertically expanding from a compact 14-inch display to a generous 16.7 inches by simple press of a dedicated key or through hand gestures to the camera, users gain nearly 50% additional screen space in a portable form factor, making it ideal for business users who need flexibility and efficiency on the go. This rollable feature allows professionals to adapt the screen size based on task demands, from document editing to data analysis and presentations, all while maintaining an ultra-slim 14-inch laptop footprint with a 19.9mm profile and weighing just 1.7kg.

Engineered for maximum versatility and reliability, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable combines the portability of a traditional laptop with the expanded workspace of a larger device. Its proprietary ThinkBook Workspace feature enhances user experience by enabling split-screen functionality and providing dedicated widgets for easy access to frequently used apps and tools. With a unique vertical laptop screen experience, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 also encourages better posture, reducing strain for professionals working long hours.

This Copilot+ PC is built with AI-enabled features like Lenovo AI Now and Cocreator from Paint to unleash user productivity and creativity. The laptop combines powerful on-device intelligence and cloud capabilities to enhance productivity when and where users have need. Lenovo AI Now acts as a smart assistant, streamlining workflows and offering personalized task suggestions, while Copilot+ PCs provides advanced generative AI capabilities, supporting tasks from content creation to data processing. Together, these AI features help users to efficiently handle demanding tasks, even when offline​.

Built for Mobile Professionals and Creative Minds

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is tailored to meet the diverse needs of mobile professionals, business travelers, and productivity-focused workers who need seamless multitasking capabilities. With its rollable screen, the device offers an extended vertical display ideal for applications such as document review, coding, project management, and content creation. Professionals in creative fields and technical roles will appreciate the split-screen functionality that supports multiple window layout without sacrificing screen space. This adaptable display solution includes virtual display technology, allowing users to create a second virtual display which can be uniquely shared in meetings, reducing the need for external monitors, making the device a practical choice for those who prioritize both portability and efficiency​.

Under the hood, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, delivering AI-optimized performance and impressive power efficiency. With Intel Arc graphics and robust connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4 and Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig), the device provides reliable, high-speed performance for numerous professional demands. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 also includes an edge-to-edge keyboard, a 120Hz OLED display with 400 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, ensuring a vibrant, responsive user experience​.

A Testament to Lenovo’s Innovation

This unique AI PC exemplifies Lenovo’s ability to turn ambitious concepts into fully functional, market-ready products. With rollable technology and AI-driven features, this device represents a significant advancement in adaptable design and productivity-enhancing technology, setting a new standard for the future of mobile computing. Whether for document-intensive tasks, creative applications, or multitasking on the go, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable provides a dynamic solution for today’s professionals.

Lenovo Expands ThinkCentre Lineup with High-Performance Desktop Solutions Tailored for Diverse Business Needs

Lenovo debuts two new additions to its ThinkCentre desktop PC lineup: the versatile ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 and the compact ThinkCentre neo 50q QC. While distinct in form and function, both desktops embody Lenovo’s commitment to delivering powerful, AI-enhanced performance and advanced security features for today’s dynamic business environments. The M90a Pro Gen 6 and the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC support Lenovo AI Now for on-device personal AI capability, offering advanced multitasking and enhancing user productivity with personalized, more secure experiences.

ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6: A Comprehensive All-in-One Solution for AI-Driven Productivity

The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 all-in-one (AIO) desktop redefines productivity with an immersive 27-inch QHD display, four-sided ultra-thin bezels, and advanced AI capabilities. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor, an optional discrete NPU and an optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU for intense visual tasks, the AIO desktop is tailored for industries requiring high-performance computing in a single, streamlined device—from creative professionals to healthcare providers.

The M90a Pro Gen 6 comes with unique features such as Lenovo Focus Sound, an AI driven directional sound system that delivers privacy by targeting audio directly to the user’s position, eliminating the need for headphones during virtual meetings. Optimized by Lenovo’s AI Turbo Engine, the AI continuously calibrates sensors, adjusting for volume, direction and other factors to help ensure privacy. Adding to its privacy and security, it comes with Human Presence Detection 2.0, which helps protect data by automatically locking the screen when users step away from the desk.

With a full-function ergonomic stand, Eyesafe-certified low blue light technology, and IP55 water and dust resistance, the M90a Pro Gen 6 offers a comfortable, versatile, and durable experience. Enriched features like Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, support for multiple 4K monitors, and an integrated tiltable and swiveling camera with AI-powered noise suppression make the M90a Pro Gen 6 an ideal hub for seamless team interactions, both in-office and remote. Lenovo’s Premier Support Plus and CO2 Offset Services further extend the M90a’s value, providing premium support options and offering customers the opportunity to help offset emissions the estimated carbon associated with the device purchased. Lenovo’s CO 2 Offset Service estimates the realistic carbon emissions linked to a device across its average lifecycle – from manufacture to shipping, typical usage, and end-of-life – and offsets such emissions by purchasing credits to support climate action projects verified by independent third-party organizations such as United Nations, CDM, Gold Standard®, and Climate Action Reserve.

ThinkCentre neo 50q QC: A tiny desktop with Copilot+ PC features powered by Snapdragon X Series

The ThinkCentre neo 50q QC combines a minimalistic design with innovative AI-driven technology to support SMB users seeking a powerful desktop in a compact form factor. This 1-liter chassis, featuring the Snapdragon X or Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors and Copilot+ PC-enabled features, brings AI driven workflows to tiny desktops by seamlessly integrating advanced productivity tools. With up to 45 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) for AI processing, the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC provides superior multitasking and efficient data handling, ideal for SMBs that need robust performance in a small footprint.

The ThinkCentre neo 50q QC’s clean, modern design complements any workspace and is packed with practical features. It offers multiple USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort options, allowing easy connectivity with peripherals and dual displays. With the Snapdragon X Plus processor, 60% recycled plastic used in the thermal shell and 30% Ocean Bound Plastic being used in the system bag and thermal shell, helping to promote a circular economy for businesses embracing compact, powerful technology.

While each desktop serves unique purposes, the ThinkCentre brand embodies Lenovo’s dedication to empowering businesses with adaptable, high-performance solutions. The M90a Pro Gen 6 and ThinkCentre neo 50q QC reflect Lenovo’s focus on delivering advanced, AI-enabled technology across a range of formats to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Together, these devices reinforce ThinkCentre’s reputation for reliability, security, and innovation—whether in a comprehensive all-in-one solution or a compact desktop. Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkCentre neo Ultra Gen 2, an AI PC that proves that smaller can be bigger. Now outfitted with Intel’s Core Ultra processors and Thunderbolt ports, this compact powerhouse is even more capable than before.

Lenovo AI Solutions: Accelerating Adoption and Maximizing ROI

Lenovo’s AI solutions empower organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-ready devices, driving scalable, efficient, and impactful business outcomes.

AI PC Fast Start helps businesses transition seamlessly to AI-powered devices with readiness assessments and tailored AI PC personas, enhancing ROI. Paired with AI PC Lifecycle Services, Lenovo simplifies deployment and configuration, ensuring rapid adoption backed by award-winning support.

The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA framework enhances AI decision-making and efficiency through full-stack capabilities and customizable use-case solutions to turn data into actionable intelligence.

Lenovo AI Fast Start accelerates generative AI deployment, enabling businesses to build tailored AI solutions.

The Lenovo AI Library offers pre-validated AI accelerators for domains like IT operations, marketing, legal, product development and customer service.

Data and Technology Foundations for AI modernizes platforms to maximize value from data investments.

ThinkVision P Series: Next-Generation Monitors with AI-Powered Efficiency

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision P Series monitors bring innovative AI-powered features and sustainable design to the forefront of business display solutions. Designed for professionals who need precise visuals and enhanced productivity, the P Series includes models ranging from 23.8 to 40 inches, offering high dynamic color accuracy with up to 98% DCI-P3 coverage, ultra-thin bezels, and modern aesthetics. With a variable refresh rate ranging from 24Hz to 120Hz and Lenovo’s proprietary advanced AI Power Solution, these monitors dynamically, adjusts backlighting and pixel intensity to optimize energy consumption without compromising image quality.

For IT teams, Lenovo’s Display Fleet Manager (LDFM) enhances remote manageability, providing firmware updates in around a minute and batch deployment capabilities to minimize downtime for end-users, customizable OSD settings and asset management capabilities. With support for variable refresh rates and USB-C docking solutions offering up to 140W power delivery, the ThinkVision P Series is crafted for versatile, high-performance applications, enabling professionals to efficiently handle everything from data analysis to content creation.

Lenovo’s commitment to the increased use of more sustainable materials, shows with the monitors built using 95% post-consumer recycled plastic (front bezel and covers), a stand swivel made of 100% recycled aluminum, and with 20% recycled glass in the panel. ThinkVision P Series offer daisy-chain capabilities capable of connecting up to four displays and select ultrawide models feature True Split, which allows users to split their display into multiple virtual screens for enhanced multitasking.

Smarter Accessories Supporting a Modern Ecosystem

Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard, a groundbreaking accessory designed to redefine efficiency and support more sustainable computing practices. Powered by ambient light, this keyboard utilizes advanced photovoltaic cells and fast-charging supercapacitors to store ambient light energy, eliminating the need for traditional batteries. Its sleek, spill-resistant black design incorporates an exterior made from 95% post-consumer recycled plastics, and includes customizable tilt legs, dedicated media controls, and a 3-zone layout with on-screen brightness indicators and real-time power tracking via the Lenovo Accessories and Display Manager. This keyboard is helping to support a circular economy with cutting-edge technology.

Rounding out the lineup are two high-performance Microsoft Teams certified webcams that ensure exceptional image quality for both professional and personal use. The Lenovo QHD Webcam offers intelligent AI features such as participant tracking and enhanced lighting adjustments, making video conferencing seamless and professional. For those seeking the highest resolution, the Lenovo 4K Pro Webcam delivers crystal-clear 4K visuals with AI-enhanced framing and real-time image optimization, ensuring clarity and precision in every interaction.

Enhancing Everyday Workflows with Intelligent Proofs of Concept

Lenovo’s commitment to pioneering innovation is showcased through its exciting proof-of-concept accessories. The Lenovo AdaptX Mouse reimagines versatility with a detachable design that seamlessly transforms between a compact mouse, an ergonomic mouse, a travel hub, a memory/SIM card holder, and an emergency power bank. This multi-functional accessory highlights Lenovo’s ingenuity in merging portability with practical features for diverse user scenarios. Meanwhile, the AI Headphone proof of concept integrates cutting-edge AI technologies to deliver real-time voice translation, voiceprint noise suppression, and personal voice clone that better simulates the users voice in translation for more authentic sound. These concepts reflect Lenovo’s vision for smarter, adaptable tools that anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of users, setting a foundation for future-forward experiences.

Another exciting proof of concept is Lenovo’s Action Assistant, powered by a Large Action Model (LAM). This next-generation AI assistant is designed to execute complex, multi-step tasks with remarkable precision. By transforming human language into actionable steps, the Lenovo Action Assistant simulates computer operations such as opening software, clicking buttons, and entering text to perform tasks autonomously. From batch editing photos to creating posters or managing pre-travel workflows like auto-reply setup and meeting cancellations, it showcases the ability to learn, adapt, and expand functionality over time. This proof of concept, the product of a joint effort between Lenovo hardware, software and Lenovo Research teams, highlights Lenovo’s vision of integrating intelligent automation into everyday workflows, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Mr. Eric Yu, SVP of SMB and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.

“At Lenovo, we’re committed to empowering professionals with innovative solutions that redefine productivity and creativity. With devices like the ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, we’re delivering cutting-edge AI capabilities, sleek designs, and unparalleled performance for today’s hybrid workforce. Our accessories, from the Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard to the versatile X9 Charging GaN Dock, are designed to complement this ecosystem, ensuring users have the tools they need to stay connected, productive, and inspired in any environment,” Mr. Eric Yu, SVP of SMB and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.

Mr. Johnson Jia, SVP of Global Innovation Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group

“Lenovo continues to lead the way in delivering powerful desktop and visual solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. With innovations like the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 and the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC, we’re bringing advanced AI capabilities and compact designs to professional workflows. Coupled with the ThinkVision P Series monitors, which combine precise visuals using more sustainable materials, Lenovo is empowering businesses to enhance collaboration, productivity, and user experience in smarter, more connected workplaces,” Mr. Johnson Jia, SVP of Global Innovation Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 112