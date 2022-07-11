Lenovo appoints senior leaders for its Commercial business

- Advertisement -

The tech major has promoted Mr. Ashish Sikka as the Director, Commercial Category & Strategy and Mr. Subraneel Bose as the Director and Head of Enterprise Business at Lenovo India

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director of Commercial Category & Strategy at Lenovo India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has created newer roles and appointed two leaders in the commercial business segment. As Lenovo pivots toward being a global leader in IT solutions and Services, some fundamental changes are being incorporated into the organization.

Mr. Ashish Sikka is now the Director of Commercial Category & Strategy at Lenovo India. In his current role, he is responsible for driving growth for the overall Lenovo India Commercial PC business, and for strengthening Lenovo’s business partnerships with key distributors including alliance connect.

With an industry experience spanning 19+ years across various roles & functions, Mr. Ashish Sikka has a keen understanding of customer needs & wants across consumers, SMBs & enterprises. He is a growth-oriented business leader with a proven track record of leading teams and profitably growing businesses. Prior to this role, he was Lenovo’s Channel Head & Director – SMB.

Mr. Subraneel Bose as Director and Head of Enterprise Business, Lenovo India

Lenovo also appointed, Mr. Subraneel Bose as Director and Head of Enterprise Business, Lenovo India. He will spearhead the team responsible for delivering the revenue, profitability, and market share for the Enterprise, Public Segment & Education businesses and oversee Lenovo’s extensive product portfolio.

Before this role, Mr. Subraneel Bose served as the Head of Strategic Accounts, contributing to the expansion of the commercial business. Mr. Subraneel Bose has an overall Industry experience of around 25 years and at Lenovo, he has headed multiple businesses, with great success. Over a decade at Lenovo, he has held several roles and spearheaded the implementation of a solutions-driven acquisition strategy, and has rapidly expanded the software, services, and PC businesses.

Mr. Ajay Sehgal, Executive Director for Commercial Business, Lenovo India

Mr. Ajay Sehgal, Executive Director for Commercial Business, Lenovo India, “It is a delight to have Ashish and Subraneel join us in new positions to strengthen our teams internally. Both have been with us for a very long time, contributed considerably to our growth, and have a deep understanding of Lenovo’s vision of smarter technology for all. Their passion and tenacity to achieve consistent success in an enormously challenging and competitive business environment are commendable. I’m confident that they will bring bigger and better collaborative business growth and lead Lenovo to the next level.”

