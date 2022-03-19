Lenovo appoints Ajay Sehgal to Lead India Commercial Business

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has appointed Ajay Sehgal as the Executive Director for India Commercial Business. Based in Mumbai, Ajay will be responsible for driving growth for the overall Lenovo India Commercial PC & Smart Devices business and will additionally anchor the GTM transformation for the Infrastructure Solutions and Service & Solutions businesses.

Ajay has more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications, information technology, and office automation industries, including a background in the design and deployment of business strategies, building new businesses, M&A execution, digitalization, distribution, and brand building leadership, across the consumer and enterprise go-to-market segments.

Prior to joining Lenovo, Ajay worked with Vodafone as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business. There, he was responsible for driving growth and was responsible for P&L, market share, revenue and customer experience. He also led the digital telco agenda for the organization. In previous roles, he has worked with HP India as well as with Xerox, and has handled multiple leadership positions across the PC and printing solutions businesses

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “Companies large and small are accelerating their digital transformation, and are seeking trusted partners to help them navigate this exciting transition. I am excited to have Ajay take up this critical role as we invest in this important growth area. I am confident that his experience will help take our commercial sales organization to the next level along our journey of service-led-transformation.”