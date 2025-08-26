Lenovo Announces the All-New Legion Gen 10 Line-up in India

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, today announced its latest generation of gaming laptops in India at the Taj Palace, showcasing the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i. Designed to push the boundaries of performance and visual fidelity, the new Legion Gen 10 family brings together cutting-edge hardware, AI-driven optimization, and bold design refinements – all under Lenovo’s gaming ethos of Reach Your Impossible.

With this showcase, Lenovo reaffirmed its leadership in premium gaming PCs, bringing Indian gamers closer to the most advanced innovations from Intel® and NVIDIA®. The new Legion lineup is engineered for those who demand uncompromising speed, precision, and immersion, from competitive e-sports to cinematic single-player experiences.

Mr. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, “Gaming is at its best when users feel completely in control. When their device responds instantly, visuals immerse them fully, and the system adapts seamlessly to every challenge. With our new Legion Gen 10 family, we’re raising the bar once again, showcasing powerful designs that blend AI-tuned performance, immersive OLED and high-refresh displays, and the bold Legion identity. These devices embody our belief that gamers should have the tools to truly ‘Reach Their Impossible’.”

Performance that pushes the limits

At the top end of the new Legion lineup is the Legion Pro 7i, powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 24GB graphics, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops in its class. AI-powered performance through the Lenovo LA3 + LA1 AI chips ensures workloads are dynamically optimized in real time, keeping frame rates high and latency low, even under the heaviest demands.

The Legion 7i, Pro 5i, and 5i models carry forward this DNA, blending next-gen performance with portability and versatility, making them compelling options for gamers and creators alike. Whether for ranked competition or creative workflows, the new Legion devices are built to handle it all.

Immersive design and smarter experiences

The new Legion laptops introduce Lenovo’s most advanced PureSight OLED gaming displays yet, with up to 240Hz refresh rates, TrueBlack 1000 certification, and ultra-fast response times that ensure fluid visuals in both fast-paced action and cinematic content. Thermals are equally advanced, with Legion ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber cooling systems delivering up to 250W power while maintaining lower fan noise and slimmer profiles across the line-up.

The refined Legion chassis balances bold aesthetics with practical durability, while immersive audio tuned for gaming deepens every experience. With these enhancements, Lenovo is showcasing power and crafting laptops that feel designed around the gamer.

Availability

The new Legion Pro 7i is already available in India at a starting price of INR 2,49,990, exclusively on Lenovo.com while the Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i will be available in India soon. Custom configurations can be placed via Lenovo.com or at any Lenovo Exclusive Store.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

