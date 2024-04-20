Lenovo and PSPL Teams Celebrate Reaching 1600+ OMO Orders Milestone in Delhi

- Advertisement -

Lenovo and PSPL Infosystems teams are excited as the latter successfully surpassed the milestone of 1600+ OMO orders through Lenovo website. The jubilant atmosphere was palpable as the entire team, comprising 26 dedicated staff members and Mr. Saket Verma, National Manager – Omni Channel, Lenovo and their local team, came together for a celebratory event at V3S Store on the 18th April. The festivities kick off promptly at 9 AM on the 3rd floor of V3S Mall (Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi) with a special 3D screening of the classic comedy ‘Bade Miya Chote Miya.’ Fun and laughter filled the air as everyone enjoyed the film together, strengthening bonds and camaraderie among the team. The celebrations continued, following the movie, with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony and a scrumptious pizza party right at the store.

As the celebrations unfolded, there’s a shared excitement and determination to gear up for the upcoming college buying season. It’s not just about achieving milestones; it’s about fostering a spirit of collaboration, success, and fun within the team. The spirit of the event was ‘Let’s come together, have a blast, and prepare ourselves for the exciting challenges that lie ahead.’

Mr. Pawan Waleacha, Director of PSPL (Lenovo stores)

Mr. Pawan Waleacha, Director of PSPL (Lenovo stores) shared the excitement saying, “We are running three Lenovo stores in Delhi by the name PSPL Infosystems. We have been associated with Lenovo for the last 13 years as part of their retail business. Today, we are celebrating our success of executing over 1600 orders through OMO initiative which Lenovo has launched. Under the OMO scheme, we get orders through Lenovo’s website and deliver them through our stores. This has been a very successful initiative by Lenovo which has infused new energy into our retail business. We are thankful to Mr. Saket Verma and the Lenovo team for attending this event to make it exciting and Lenovo for the OMO initiative which is very helpful to partners like us to grow. Response from the customers has been very good and they are also excited to receive prizes and discounts from Lenovo. We are sure that this initiative will help the retail businesses like that of ours grow further in future.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

