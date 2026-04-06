Lenovo 360 Framework Evolves with Simplified Tiers, Services Growth Pathways, and New Technical Community

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Lenovo announced new enhancements to its global channel framework, Lenovo 360, building on the success of its channel-centric model to further simplify and accelerate partner growth.

Lenovo 360 has become the foundation for how Lenovo enables, connects with, and grows alongside its global partner ecosystem. These latest updates reflect Lenovo’s continued commitment to evolving the partner experience and creating more intuitive, scalable paths to growth.

Mr. Pascal Bourguet, Chief Sales Strategy & Channels Officer at Lenovo

“The channel is central to how we do business,” said Mr. Pascal Bourguet, Chief Sales Strategy & Channels Officer at Lenovo. “It’s how we scale, how we innovate, and how we grow together. With these latest enhancements to Lenovo 360, we’re making it simpler, more predictable, and more rewarding for partners to build their business with us. From services-led growth to new technical communities and streamlined tiering, we’re focused on giving partners clear pathways to expand their capabilities, drive profitability, and deliver greater value to their customers in a rapidly evolving market.”

What’s new with Lenovo 360

Simplifying Lenovo 360 Tiers for Greater Predictability and Growth

Lenovo is simplifying its partner Tiers to create a more transparent and predictable path to growth, making it easier for partners to understand how they progress, earn, and scale.

The updated model reduces complexity by streamlining tiers and aligning incentives more closely to overall partner performance, combining revenue growth with capability development through skills and accreditations, with a clear progression from Authorized to Gold to Platinum and beyond.

All partners begin at the Authorized level, gaining access to Lenovo 360 Elevate, a reimagined growth engine designed to activate engagement and accelerate partner development.

As partners progress to Gold and higher tiers by growing their business, building skills, and achieving accreditations, they unlock enhanced financial incentives, co-selling opportunities, and expanded access to Lenovo resources, with advanced levels offering increasing recognition and collaboration across Lenovo’s global ecosystem.

To support this journey, Lenovo has introduced an enhanced digital experience through the Lenovo 360 Partner Hub, providing real-time visibility into performance, accreditations, and progression milestones, giving partners greater control and predictability over their growth.

This simplified structure reflects Lenovo’s ongoing commitment to reducing complexity and delivering a more intuitive, rewarding partner experience.

Accelerating Partner Growth with Lenovo 360 for Services

Coming April 13, Lenovo will expand its services-led strategy with Lenovo 360 for Services, a structured pathway designed to help partners support the shift to recurring, outcome-based business models.

As customer demand shifts toward lifecycle services and end-to-end solutions, many partners are looking to build new capabilities while scaling profitability. Lenovo 360 for Services addresses this by providing a clear, flexible framework that enables partners to attach services to every deal and evolve toward higher-value solutions over time.

Through a combination of ready-to-sell attached services and advanced solutions—including digital workplace, hybrid cloud, AI, and Lenovo TruScale™ as-a-service offerings—partners can expand their portfolios, increase deal value, and create predictable recurring revenue streams.

The pathway integrates enablement, sales tools, and incentives into a single experience, giving partners access to training, marketing resources, and guided selling platforms that simplify how they build and deliver services-led solutions.

Lenovo’s momentum in this space reflects growing partner demand, with the company’s services business expanding at twice the rate of the overall IT services market, underscoring the opportunity for partners to accelerate growth through services-led transformation.

Expanding Lenovo 360 for MSPs in new markets

Building on this momentum, Lenovo is also expanding its Lenovo 360 for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) pathway in additional markets, reflecting strong partner adoption and growing demand for as-a-service delivery models.

Following a successful pilot, the MSP pathway will expand across UK&I, Nordics, Benelux, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia, effective April 1. As Lenovo’s most mature and widely adopted partner pathway, Lenovo 360 for MSPs has already engaged thousands of partners globally and is on track to exceed $100 million in revenue by year-end.

By providing MSPs with tailored tools, training, and incentives, Lenovo enables partners to integrate Lenovo solutions into their own managed service offerings, helping them scale recurring revenue, increase profitability, and deliver outcome-based services more efficiently.

“Lenovo 360 for MSP has greatly simplified our support process and boosted profitability,” said Mr. Nick Allo, IT Director for SemTech IT Solutions. “By standardizing our offerings around workstations and laptops, we bundle services and accessories to provide a full system to our clients. This allows us to add value, achieve up to 25% margins, and warranty services as an Authorized Service Provider. Overall, Lenovo’s been a strong partner who’s helped us grow and listened along the way.”

Elevating Technical Expertise through Lenovo 360 Tech Connect

Beginning its rollout in April, Lenovo is also launching Lenovo 360 Tech Connect, a global technical community designed to help partners build deeper expertise and deliver more complex, solution-led outcomes for customers.

As demand for AI, hybrid cloud, and advanced infrastructure solutions accelerates, partners face a growing need for deeper technical expertise. Lenovo 360 Tech Connect addresses this by bringing together presales engineers, solution architects, and technical specialists in a collaborative, community-driven environment.

Through the community, members gain access to tailored technical enablement, curated learning resources, and direct engagement with Lenovo experts, enabling them to design, position, and deliver solutions with greater confidence and speed.

The community also introduces new opportunities for recognition and career development, rewarding technical contribution and expertise while strengthening partners’ credibility with customers.

By fostering collaboration and continuous learning, Lenovo 360 Tech Connect reflects Lenovo’s broader commitment to building a more connected, capable partner ecosystem—where technical excellence becomes a key driver of growth and differentiation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

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