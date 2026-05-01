Leading from the Front – CP PLUS Shapes the Next Frontier of Surveillance at Major Expos Across The Country

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In a decisive display of innovation, thought leadership, and technological excellence, CP PLUS marked a commanding presence across some of India’s most influential industry platforms this month, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in shaping the future of security and intelligent ecosystems.

At the Smart Home Expo, Mumbai, where the convergence of automation and intelligent living takes center stage, CP PLUS delivered a defining showcase of its next-generation security and smart home ecosystem. With solutions designed to seamlessly integrate safety, convenience, and intelligence, the brand demonstrated how modern surveillance is evolving into a holistic, responsive environment—one that anticipates needs and ensures peace of mind. Moving beyond traditional paradigms, CP PLUS presented a vision where security is not just reactive, but intuitively proactive.

Mr. Omar Farooq, PMP®, DGM – Presales at CP PLUS

Elevating this vision to a broader dialogue, Mr. Omar Farooq, PMP®, DGM – Presales at CP PLUS, took the stage as a distinguished panelist in a compelling discussion titled “Security That Thinks Ahead: Smart Locks, Sensors & Predictive Intelligence.” The session underscored a critical shift in the industry, where predictive technologies and AI-led systems are transforming security into an intelligent framework capable of analysis, foresight, and decision-making. His insights reinforced CP PLUS’s commitment to driving this transformation through indigenized innovation and advanced engineering.

Continuing its momentum, CP PLUS also made a strong impact at the Smart Build Alliance Knowledge Conclave in Mumbai, an influential forum bringing together visionaries shaping the future of smart infrastructure. Here, the brand highlighted its AI-powered surveillance capabilities, showcasing how data-driven intelligence is redefining situational awareness, operational efficiency, and urban resilience. With future-forward thinking at its core, CP PLUS positioned itself not merely as a participant but as a key architect of next-generation surveillance ecosystems.

Further extending its footprint, CP PLUS engaged with industry leaders at IBEX India, one of the country’s premier platforms for banking and financial technology. From insightful discussions to immersive live demonstrations, the brand showcased specialized security solutions tailored for the evolving needs of the banking sector. As financial institutions navigate increasingly complex threat landscapes, CP PLUS emphasized robust, scalable, and intelligent security frameworks designed to safeguard critical infrastructure while enabling seamless operations.

Across these platforms, a unified narrative emerged – CP PLUS is not just keeping pace with the future of security; it is actively building it. With innovations that are powered by cutting-edge technology and proudly built for Bharat, the brand continues to set new benchmarks in reliability, intelligence, and trust.

As industries evolve and security demands grow more sophisticated, CP PLUS stands resolute – driving transformation, enabling safer environments, and shaping a smarter, more secure tomorrow.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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