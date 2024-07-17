Leading AI Voicebots for Educational Administrative Support

- Advertisement -

AI Voicebots are improving communication and simplifying work, revolutionizing school administration. These AI-powered systems effectively respond to queries on policy, timetables, and admissions. They give round-the-clock assistance, lightening the administrative staff’s workload and giving parents and pupils prompt responses. Cutting-edge voicebots are seamlessly integrated with current educational systems to provide individualized interactions and smooth data management. They are essential resources for contemporary educational institutions because of their ability to comprehend and provide precise answers to a broad range of inquiries using natural language processing.

Superbot

Based out of Gurugram, Superbot a voice agent utilises artificial intelligence to provide intelligent communication solutions to educational institutions. With the capability to automate 95% of counselling queries faced by educational institutes. The company claims its conversational agent can deliver fast and accurate responses. Serving as a crucial communication bridge, Superbot for Education aims to enable seamless interactions within educational institutions.

Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai, modernize educational experiences with automated course enrollments, access to syllabus materials, virtual class bookings, quizzes and more on multiple digital channels. Leverage their collection of pre-built templates created to provide new-age experiences for common use cases.

Verloop.io

Verloop.io engages staff, instructors, and students across platforms using LLM- and conversational AI-powered solutions. For a better client experience, automate procedures and improve self-service with round-the-clock, real-time support. It provides 24/7 support to the customers.

Haptik

Haptik was founded by Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, in August 2013. With the aid of intelligent chatbots, provide parents and tutors with seamless parent-tutor collaboration while also providing support for students and engaging learning opportunities. Haptik is an excellent tool that teachers can use to improve their kids’ learning. A smart chatbot solution’s capabilities can make it easier, faster, and more entertaining for students to absorb information and knowledge.

Saarthi.ai

Founded in 2020, Saarthi is an AI-backed learning management system whose goal is to enable everyone to have access to high-quality education. From K–12 to higher education, they have been offering students, instructors, and schools all over India top-notch educational solutions. Utilizing a cutting-edge technological platform and an accomplished staff of professionals, they have effectively served more t

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AI Voicebots

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 135