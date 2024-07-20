Launch of Happiest Minds’ WATCH360, an AI-infused packaged offering for Managed Infrastructure Services

- Advertisement -

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, announced the launch of a Complete 360 IT Managed Service offering, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360, designed specifically to help organizations manage their IT environment effortlessly.

The comprehensive service offering provides organizations with reliable and affordable 24/7 IT infrastructure management. Powered by ELLIPSE, an AI-infused platform, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 utilizes machine learning for real-time insights and automation. This translates to enhanced IT efficiency, cost savings, and seamless service delivery, all backed by industry-leading SLAs and our experts, delivering services from our ISO 27001-certified centers. This proactive approach will allow organizations to focus more on core businesses and strategic initiatives.

Mr. Ram Mohan, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds

Mr. Ram Mohan, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds said,“Many organizations struggle to manage their IT infrastructure effectively due to limited resources and technical expertise. Our new Managed Services package, ‘Happiest Minds’ WATCH360’ addresses this challenge by offering a single point of contact for all IT needs, from data centers and public clouds to branch infrastructure.”

Mr. Girish Chandangoudar, VP & Head, Infrastructure Services, Happiest Minds

Mr. Girish Chandangoudar, VP & Head, Infrastructure Services, Happiest Minds said,“Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 is a comprehensive packaged offering specially designed to cater to customers’ needs through a flexible scaling model. With the management of Servers, Databases, Network and Security Devices, and Cloud Native Services, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 enhances overall IT operations. Our solution has immense potential to positively impact our customer’s infrastructure and help them build a robust and secure environment.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Happiest Minds

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 130