Latest Technology & Market Trends in the Printing Industry

The printing industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by advancements in AI, IoT, cloud, and mobile printing solutions. Industry leaders are now focusing on delivering smarter, connected devices that enhance efficiency, convenience, and user experience. In this panel discussion, the experts highlighted emerging market trends, innovations and services, and market strategies shaping the future of printing in India.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey, B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur & an MBA from IIM Kolkata, An IT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

Speakers: Mr. Somnath Kayal, Regional Service In-Charge North, Brother International (India) Pvt Ltd; Mr. Nitish Gulati, Senior Manager, Pantum International Limited; Ms. Aarushi Rajpal, Director, ProDot Group; Mr. Umashankar Mahalingam, Associate Vice President – Manufacturing Operations, Colorjet India Ltd; Mr. Dhruv Mahajan, International Business Development Manager, Ninestar Image Tech Ltd; Mr. Masood Khan, Founder, Image King.

“The printing industry is rapidly evolving with emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud-driven solutions. Today, industry leaders are redefining customer experiences, enhancing efficiency, and driving growth across all segments. Our distinguished speakers will share insights on how these latest trends are shaping the market, addressing challenges, and creating innovative solutions for the future of printing.”

“In today’s fast-evolving printing industry, technology is no longer limited to just the hardware. It has transformed into smart, connected solutions that simplify the customer experience. Customers are demanding reliable products that serve for 5 to 6 years and inkjet printers are gaining significant market share alongside laser solutions. Moreover, the rise of tier 2 and tier 3 markets, driven by e-commerce and packaging growth, presents immense opportunities. At Brother International, we are focused on delivering innovative solutions—such as cloud printing, mobile printing, automated data management, and remote services—that go beyond traditional expectations. Our goal is to make printing smarter, easier, and more efficient, empowering businesses and individuals alike.”

“The printing industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by emerging technologies like AI and voice-command printing, which are set to redefine how we interact with print devices. At Pantum International, we envision printers not just as standalone machines, but as intelligent, connected solutions that cater to every segment—from home users to large-scale enterprises and government sectors. With mobility and convenience becoming central, users can now print documents directly from their smartphones, even via WhatsApp, at any nearby shop or service point. Supported by the Make in India initiative and government policies, the future of printing lies in tech-driven solutions that offer seamless, efficient, and on-the-go printing, fulfilling 90% of user requirements today and setting the pace for tomorrow.”

“The printing industry is no longer just about putting ink on paper—it’s evolving into a smart, connected ecosystem powered by Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and automation. At ProDot Group, we see printers transforming into intelligent devices that communicate with users and systems in real time. From predictive maintenance alerts to automatic ordering of consumables, and mobile-driven cloud printing solutions, the future is already here. As part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, these technologies are multiplying the convenience and efficiency of printing across home, enterprise, and government sectors. Even tasks like remote printing or getting instant printouts via your smartphone are becoming everyday realities, making the process faster, smarter, and more secure than ever before.”

“The printing industry’s growth is closely tied to innovation in materials and manufacturing processes. At Colorjet India, we recognize that rising commodity prices and fluctuating global indices present challenges, but they also create opportunities for smart, technology-driven solutions. The adoption of advanced materials such as fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP), glass-reinforced composites, and other alternative inputs is transforming the production landscape, enhancing efficiency and reducing dependency on traditional commodities. By investing in innovative methods and optimizing manufacturing operations, the industry can maintain profitability and competitiveness. As India’s printing sector evolves, embracing these technologies and proactively managing cost structures will be key to sustaining growth and outperforming global markets in the years ahead.”

“The printing industry is increasingly shifting towards service-driven solutions, where technology and customer convenience go hand in hand. At Ninestar Image Tech, we see laser printers emerging as key growth drivers due to their high-volume efficiency, low-cost models, and potential for managed services. Leasing, rental, and end-to-end managed solutions are becoming critical, offering businesses predictable costs and seamless operations. While copier markets focus on long lifecycle and low churn, printers demand faster replacement cycles and continuous growth. With recurring supplies like toners and cartridges integrated into service models, the industry is evolving from a product-centric to a solution-oriented ecosystem, delivering efficiency, scalability, and value across enterprises of all sizes.”

“The future of the Indian printing industry lies in indigenous innovation, quality, and brand building. As per capita income rises, Indian consumers are seeking the best products, not just the most affordable. This shift presents enormous opportunities for manufacturers who focus on delivering excellence, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. The industry is at a tipping point, with phenomenal growth in volumes and adoption across segments. Over the next decade, India is poised to become a hub for printing innovation, attracting both domestic and international players to manufacture locally. By embracing Make in India, investing in advanced technology, and prioritizing customer trust, we can shape a sustainable and high-value printing ecosystem for the country.”

In a nutshell

This panel discussion highlighted how AI and latest technologies are reshaping the printing features, latest user requirements, demand trends and expected future developments. The OEMs, partners and service providers should adapt quickly and appropriately to stay in the business and succeed.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NCN PrintTech

