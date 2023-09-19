Latest Generation Dell VxRail Drives Efficiency for Unlocking In-built Innovation

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies recently introduced the latest generation of Dell VxRail, built on the 4th Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. The latest Dell VxRail is set to bring 100% more processor cores, 63% faster memory with DDR5 and a 300% increase in PCIe performance with PCIe Gen5 compared to 14th Generation Dell VxRail. This performance improvement results in less required floor space – improving energy efficiency.

The latest generation offers more configuration flexibility with up to 50% more PCIe slots, more storage capacity and more performant GPU options. This powerful hardware package is capable of running the most demanding data-intensive workloads such as virtualization, AI, machine learning and GPU-accelerated workloads. According to the Dell Technologies 2023 Innovation Index report, 59% of Indian businesses are currently investing or exploring the feasibility of investing in AI, Machine Learning, and advanced analytics to advance innovation. As the AI landscape continues to grow, the built-in AI acceleration engine, Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX), is set to deliver a significant leap in performance for certain deep learning workloads, driving up to 10x faster inference and training vs CPU alone, as well as cost savings through CPU offloading.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the latest upgrade, Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India said, “IT teams are constantly looking to reduce complexity, and Dell VxRail has proven to help customers meet their most challenging goals. Our customers are at the heart of what drives our roadmap, and we are committed to helping them address their biggest challenges to continuously innovate. That kind of reliability is why customers continue to expand their VxRail footprint across their IT landscape.”

According to the results of IDC Business Value of Dell VxRail assessment the customers of Dell Technologies continue to realize incredible benefits with Dell VxRail. IDC interviewed multiple organizations using Dell VxRail to identify and quantify measurable benefits they now experience because of deploying Dell VxRail across their IT landscape. Customers were interviewed across several verticals, including entertainment, non-profit, agriculture, education, manufacturing, state, and local government, pharmaceutical and logistics. Our customers reported they have seen an average of $54,000 annual benefit with the deployment of every Dell VxRail node. This contributed to a 463% five-year return on investment (ROI) for customers around the globe, with 11 months to payback and a 61% lower total five-year cost of operations.

One of the core benefits of deploying Dell VxRail across core, edge and cloud deployments is the consistent operational efficiencies delivered through the Dell VxRail HCI System Software. The management simplicity delivered through extensive automation and orchestration is Dell VxRail’s key differentiator in the HCI market, providing global cluster management, LCM health checks and automated operations across the entire infrastructure. The automation has helped customers’ IT infrastructure management teams be 61% more efficient. This enabled IT teams to spend more time focusing on value-added business activities instead of day-to-day operations and maintenance. customers can deploy new physical servers 79% faster and new storage 54% faster. Businesses spend less time planning, scheduling, and implementing upgrades to take advantage of software and hardware improvements. IDC calculated Dell VxRail customers experience 68% fewer unplanned outages per year on average.

