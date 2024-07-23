Lapcare’s Evolution: From Laptop Essentials to Tech Industry Leader – Insights from MD Atul Gupta

- Advertisement -

Lapcare, the flagship brand of RX Infotech, was established in Singapore in 1997. Indian operations commenced in 2004, and today, over 45,000 retailers nationwide place their trust in Lapcare by stocking its products.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Atul Gupta, MD of Lapcare, shares insights into the company’s evolution from genuine laptop accessories to a diverse tech leader, and their strategic focus on gaming and global expansion.

Could you please provide a brief on Lapcare journey?

Lapcare, with 20 years in the industry, excels in IT, mobility, telecom, sound, and consumer electronics. A year ago, we ventured into gaming and have seen remarkable success, demonstrating our commitment to evolving with market demands.

When did you start the Lapcare and what inspired its inception?

Founded in 1998, our company established the Lapcare brand in 2004 to address a significant market gap in genuine laptop batteries and adapters. At that time, the market was flooded with counterfeit products from major brands like HP, IBM, Acer, and Dell. We began by offering authentic batteries and adapters and gradually expanded our product range. Today, Lapcare encompasses IT, mobility, sound, telecom, consumer electronics, and even projectors, reflecting our continuous growth and innovation.

What are the latest innovations in the gaming industry?

Our high-end gaming products are among the world’s best. Keyboards and mice have received top ratings from leading Indian gamers, who have acclaimed them as the top choices in the gaming industry.

Which product and market is your current focus?

We aim to focus on IT, mobility, sound, and consumer electronics, with a particular emphasis this year on enhancing our mobility and sound products, especially speakers and other consumer electronics.

Are there any plans for expanding your business globally?

Over the past year, we’ve made significant strides into various markets, including LFR, B2B, sound, mobility, telecom, and corporate gifting, achieving about 20% success in each. We’ve also expanded into the online space. This year, our focus will be on strengthening these verticals, with a particular emphasis on the GT market, which constitutes 90% of our business. Our key priorities will be enhancing relationships with our distributors and dealers, while continuing to drive growth in all these areas.

What changes have you observed in the Indian market recently?

Market dynamics have shifted significantly over the past 20 years. Today, customers often research products online through GTE before purchasing from general trade. The younger generation is increasingly discerning, seeking high-quality, standout products in their choices.

What opportunities do you see in the “Make in India” initiative?

Make in India presents a significant opportunity, though challenges remain in matching the quality of Chinese products due to resource limitations. However, we’re optimistic about the growth in telecom manufacturing within India and prioritize supporting local production. If a product is made in India, we prefer to source it locally rather than from China.

Could you provide an overview of your Lapcare brand?

We have a dedicated team of over 400 across India, including 125 salespeople. Remarkably, many team members began with us years ago with minimal resources and now manage business operations and P&L responsibilities for their verticals. For instance, Atul Arora, who started 22 years ago, remains a key part of our team. With 80% of our staff having been with us for over 20 years, fostering strong relationships with employees, customers, dealers, and distributors is our top priority.

What kind of valuable support do you offer to your channel partners?

It’s a win-win approach for us both. We focus on supporting our T2 and T3 partners through various activities, while also engaging with T1 partners and distributors via schemes and tools across India and beyond, ensuring mutual benefit.

What message would you like to convey to your partners?

The key to success is launching high-quality products, focusing on customer needs, and providing excellent after-sales service. This approach ensures lasting success and customer satisfaction in business.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

