Lapcare Took their High Performing Partners on an 8- Day Incentive Tour to Europe

Lapcare took their best performing partners on an 8-Day all expenses paid holiday trip to Europe. Research reveals that European holidays are the most cherished of all holiday destinations among Indians, due to its preeminent history, architectural brilliance, splendid flora, timeless artefacts, popular cuisines and others. Therefore, it is no wonder that all 40 Dealers, who were recipients of this reward expressed their admiration upon arrival back, showering words of praise upon the Lapcare family.

Anil Jagnani, owner of a Dealership in Ranchi, expressed, “I have been to Thailand and the Gulf before, but there is nothing like Europe, no parallel”. A European holiday is seen as an exceptionally grand reward for the Dealer community and Lapcare is among a verysmall group of elite Brands, offering such grandiose rewards to its prime partners. The 8-day tour last month included visits to ultra-prime destinations like Vienna, Budapest and Prague. The schedule was replete with fun activities, including sightseeing, cruises, live entertainment shows and fine dining. The Lapcare team managed the entire holiday itinerary, meticulously taking caring of all arrangements, and customizing for Indian tastes wherever needed. Another Dealer, Shrinik Saha from Mumbai, enthusiastically proclaimed “This has been the most memorable holiday ever for me; kudos to the entire Lapcare team.”

Following the trip, Lapcare’s MD, Atul Gupta, thanked all Dealers for their contribution to the company’s growth and promised more Dealer-Centric incentives and opportunities in the year ahead. Mr. Gupta said, “Our greatest strength lies in our Network of esteemed partners; we are delighted to show our appreciation by giving back true value.”

Plans are in place to make a circuit of multiple tours to sought-after and exotic destinations starting this year, cementing Lapcare’s image and promise of being the quintessential Dealer’s brand; always championing the Dealer’s cause.

