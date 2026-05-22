Lapcare to Celebrate Dhurandarr Champions with Exciting Lucky Draw Live Event & Grand Rewards on May 23, 2026

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Lapcare is all set to host the “Dhurandarr Lucky Draw Live” event on May 23, 2026, to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its Dhurandarr Champions. The event promises a thrilling celebration packed with lucky draws, exciting rewards, and grand prize announcements for participating channel partners.

The live event will begin at 10:30 AM with Lucky Draw entry filling, followed by lunch at 1:00 PM. The much-awaited Main Lucky Draw and Grand Prize Announcement will commence from 1:30 PM onwards.

Adding to the excitement, Lapcare has announced an attractive lineup of rewards for winners. The grand 1st Prize winner will receive a Tata Sierra, while the 2nd Prize winner will take home a Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle. Other exciting prizes include the Hero Vida VX GO 2.2 electric scooter, iPhone 16 smartphones, iPad 11th Gen devices, and OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphones for multiple winners across different regions.

The celebration will also be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, allowing partners and audiences to witness the excitement and lucky winner announcements virtually.

Through this initiative, Lapcare aims to appreciate and motivate its channel partners for their continued support, dedication, and exceptional performance. The company expressed enthusiasm about celebrating the success of its Dhurandarr Champions while creating memorable moments filled with rewards, recognition, and excitement.

Team Lapcare has extended a warm invitation to all partners to participate in the event and be part of the thrilling Lucky Draw Live celebration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

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