Lapcare Ties Up with Auric Lifestyle to Amplify Growth Across India

Auric Lifestyle, a leading 360 degree integrated business solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Lapcare, a trusted name in India’s IT peripherals and accessories market. Under this collaboration, Auric Lifestyle will take charge of Lapcare’s online marketplaces, Large Format Retail (LFR) presence, and select Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels, creating a unified retail strategy to fuel Lapcare’s ambitions in the consumer electronics segment.

With the increasing convergence of digital and physical retail, this partnership aims to streamline customer experience, drive deeper market penetration, and strengthen Lapcare’s market share in the growing tech accessories and electronics category.

Mr. Ankush Guglani, Spokesperson, Auric Lifestyle

Mr. Ankush Guglani, Spokesperson, Auric Lifestyle said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Lapcare, a brand that resonates with reliability and value. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision — to take quality consumer tech to the farthest corners of India. Auric’s multi-channel commerce expertise and our passion for brand growth will play a key role in driving Lapcare’s next stage of evolution across online, offline, and D2C platforms in select markets.”

Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare

Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare said, “Auric Lifestyle brings a dynamic energy and a result-oriented approach to building brands. Their ability to execute at scale across retail formats makes them an ideal growth partner for us. We look forward to reaching new customer segments through this collaboration and driving accelerated growth as we scale newer heights together.”

Mr. Sandeep Gupta, CEO, Lapcare added, “The consumer electronics landscape is shifting rapidly, and our focus is on becoming more accessible, innovative, and responsive. With Auric leading our channel strategies, we are confident of building a more agile and impactful retail presence for the modern consumer.”

This partnership will also enhance Lapcare’s consumer-facing propositions with better supply chain agility, marketplace visibility, and targeted marketing interventions.

Lapcare’s range of consumer electronic products is available in the Indian market. Customers can conveniently avail the products across multiple channels, including Amazon, D2C in select platforms, offline retail stores, and quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Flipkart.

