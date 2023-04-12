Lapcare Takes High-Performing Dealers on an Incentive Trip to Dubai

- Advertisement - -

Lapcare, the quintessential Dealer’s Brand concluded their “Diwali Dhamaka 2022” rewards program this month by rewarding 81 best performing Dealers with an all-expenses-paid 6-day Dubai Trip. This is the 3rd and final leg of the reward program. The 1st Leg featured a Goa Trip and the 2nd Leg featured the highly anticipated Europe trip. The entire program (all 3 Legs) were heavily applauded by the ICT Dealer fraternity nationally.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare

The sequence of high-profile events is an industry first. Never before has a Brand sponsored so many high-value reward programs in such quick succession. Lapcare’s Managing Director, Mr. Atul Gupta said after the conclusion of the program, “Our channel partners are our greatest assets and our closest cohorts. The Dubai Trip was a resounding success; immaculately executed and delightfully experienced. It’s our way of giving back to our partners, and we will continue to champion the Dealer’s cause in the current fiscal, and future years”.

The recently concluded Dubai trip should be considered as the Grand Finale of an already memorable sequence of rewards. All 81 dealers, some of whom journeyed with spouse and children, were awe-struck by the spectacle of Dubai, a city that seems to have a new battery of attractions every few years. The Lapcare entourage stayed together and journeyed together to see some of the World most sought-after attractions – The Burj Dubai, Ferrari World, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Island, Atlantis, Burj-Al-Arab, Dhow Cruise, Desert Safari and the white sand beaches of Jumeirah. Some even tried daredevil adventure sports like Sky Diving and Jetpacking at ‘The Palm’. Probably the biggest highlight of the trip for some was Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World, featuring the World’s Fastest Roller Coaster, and the world’s highest ‘Loop’. Awesome for some, but not really for the faint hearted.

Lapcare Dealers enjoying many attractions in Dubai

Best performing dealers from across India were thrilled to experience Dubai’s famed luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, lively nightlife, and unique cosmopolitan culture greatly influenced by the subcontinent.

Lokesh Kumar, a Dealer from Delhi (M/S Vaishali infoserv) said “Among all Brands, Lapcare values the Dealer the highest; this grand Dubai trip, with its many marvelous attractions, only underscores what we have always known –Lapcare is truly the Dealer’s Brand”.

Dealer Rajiv Mehta from Udaipur, who travelled with his wife Preeti, won a special award for Best Performance in 2 categories, and stated “for me this 6-Day tour it has been the trip of a lifetime; I am very pleased with the care and respect I have received from the RX Team”.

Other awardees who were part of the Gala Award Night in Dubai included Vishnu Agarwal & Nidhi Agarwal (from Astric Infotech Kolkata), Rahul Giri & Poonam Bharti (from Radiant Infosystems Ranchi), Mohit Dugar & Priya Singhi(from Arihant Computer Bhubaneswar), and many others.

Lapcare Dealers at the Ultra-Modern Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Currently, Lapcare is planning more Dealer-centric incentives and rewards. Plans are in place for elaborate trips to the far east and Australasia. Lapcare is a pioneer and harbinger in Channel Development, they have set the bar high for the industry as a whole.

