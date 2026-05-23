Lapcare Successfully Hosts Dhurandarr Lucky Draw Live Event, Celebrates Champions with Grand Rewards

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Lapcare successfully hosted its much-awaited “Dhurandarr Lucky Draw Live” event, celebrating the outstanding achievements and dedication of its Dhurandarr Champions across regions. The grand celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from channel partners and audiences, making the event a memorable success.

The event began with Lucky Draw entry activities, followed by networking sessions and lunch, before leading into the highly anticipated Lucky Draw and Grand Prize Announcement ceremony. The celebration was also streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, allowing partners and viewers from across the country to join the excitement virtually.

Adding to the thrill of the event, Lapcare announced exciting rewards and grand prizes for the winners. The top prize of a Tata Sierra created major excitement among participants, while the second grand prize, a Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle, added to the celebratory atmosphere. Other attractive prizes included the Hero Vida VX GO 2.2 electric scooter, iPhone 16 smartphones, iPad 11th Gen devices, and OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphones distributed across various regions.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare

Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare said, “The overwhelming response from our dealer, distributor, retailer, and partner community across India has made the Dhurandarr Lucky Draw Live a grand success. Seeing partners join us live on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube truly reflects the strong bond Lapcare shares with its channel ecosystem. This celebration is our way of recognizing their trust, contribution, and continuous support towards the Lapcare journey. We sincerely thank every partner for being a valuable part of this success story.”

The event reflected Lapcare’s strong commitment towards recognizing and rewarding the efforts of its channel partners for their continuous support, loyalty, and exceptional business performance. The company expressed gratitude to all participating partners and congratulated the lucky winners and Dhurandarr Champions for their remarkable achievements.

The successful completion of the Dhurandarr Lucky Draw Live event further strengthened Lapcare’s relationship with its partner community while creating moments of excitement, appreciation, and celebration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

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