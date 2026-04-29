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Lapcare Powers Ahead – Annual Sales Meet Fuels Stronger Bonds, Bold Ideas & Bigger Wins

By NCN News Network
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Lapcare successfully concluded its Annual Sales Meet on a high note, bringing together teams from across the country for a dynamic blend of strategy, collaboration, and celebration. The event was marked by high energy, impactful brainstorming sessions, and meaningful discussions aimed at accelerating growth and strengthening market presence.

Beyond business, the meet reflected Lapcare’s strong cultural values. Traditional celebrations added a touch of warmth and unity, while an engaging musical awards night recognized outstanding performances and team contributions, creating unforgettable moments for everyone present.

Mr. Sandeep Popli, CEO of Lapcare said, “At Lapcare, our Annual Sales Meet reflected unity, ideas, and ambition. Together, we strengthened bonds, aligned vision, and are ready to move faster, innovate, and win bigger than ever before.”

The gathering not only aligned teams with future goals but also reinforced deeper connections—transforming colleagues into a stronger, more cohesive family. With renewed motivation and a clear vision ahead, Lapcare is now set to move faster, aim higher, and achieve bigger wins in the times to come.

Source

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

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