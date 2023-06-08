Lapcare organises Dealer Convention in Sambhajinagar and Nashik in Maharashtra

- Advertisement - -

Lapcare, the most promising distributor, supplier, importer, and seller of best-in-class accessories, has come up with dealer convention in Nashik and Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The LapcareDealer Convention were organised in Nashik and Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on 6th June and 2nd June respectively.The main aim of the event was to increase the brand’s presence. The brand envisions expanding its services and product accessibility in western India.

Lapcare conducted a series of Dealer Conventions in Maharashtra which was attended by many ICT dealers. During the event, company appreciated Dealers’ performance, presented Awards to winners, thanked dealers for their splendid performance and motivated them to continue to perform and help customers while maintaining satisfaction of customers in their day-to-day business operations.

Lapcare team also gave attendees a peek into the near-term future, where new sub-genres of products are expected to hit the market. Lapcare team motivated the highly efficient dealer team with innovative and out of the box ideas to think ahead of the time and turn challenges into opportunities.

Mr. Atul Gupta, RX Infotech

As per Mr. Atul Gupta, RX Infotech, “We have always kept in mind that dealers are like a family. Through this Convention we have been able to keep the consumers’ preferences in mind and we have come up with special awards to motivate them.”

