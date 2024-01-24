Lapcare Offers Trending Accessories and Motivating Schemes to Ensure Partner Satisfaction

- Advertisement - -

Established as the primary brand of RX Infotech, a globally diversified group, Lapcare has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technology solutions. Originating in Singapore in 1997, Lapcare launched its India operations in 2004, gaining the trust of over 45,000 retailers nationwide. Lapcare as a brand is synonymous with reliability, with a robust presence not only in traditional retail channels but also on major e-marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, Lapcare caters direct-to-consumers (D2C) through its e-commerce website, www.lapcare.com

With over 450 employees dedicated to the Indian operations, the RX Infotech team includes highly motivated and experienced senior managers who contribute to Lapcare’s ongoing success. Lapcare continues to evolve, shaping the technology landscape and empowering consumers with innovative solutions.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Atul Gupta, MD of Lapcare, unveiled the brand’s strategic vision for success. Delving into the product portfolio, he highlighted new additions and offered insights into Lapcare’s future ventures, shedding light on the brand’s dynamic approach to innovation and growth.

Kindly brief us about your brand’s focus.

Our focus for 2024 is to increase the range of speakers, trolley speakers, speaker bars, speaker bars with Dolby, etc.

What changes have you seen in the Indian market?

Consumers have become very smart and knowledgeable in terms of choosing their products and are ready to pay extra for a good quality product. Our products are very affordable with excellent quality and after-sale services. Consumers are evolving with time and are getting increasingly aware.

What opportunities do you see in manufacturing in India?

Make in India initiative offers huge opportunities to the manufacturers in India. The system is evolving and will take time to mature but it is an excellent initiative for the Indian manufacturers and will make India one of the biggest manufacturing hubs at the global level. In the telecom industry, the Make in India is booming but in the IT segment, it will take some time to establish. We are strongly inclined towards make in India.

What opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

Our primary focus is expanding our speaker range, including trolley speakers, speaker bars, and those equipped with Dolby technology. This reflects our commitment to providing diverse and high-quality audio solutions to our customers.

How do you position yourself in the market?

The Indian market has witnessed a remarkable shift as consumers have become increasingly discerning and knowledgeable in their product choices. Quality is paramount, and consumers are willing to invest in superior products. Lapcare stands out with affordable yet high-quality offerings, coupled with exceptional after-sales services, aligning seamlessly with the evolving needs of the Indian consumers.

What is your USP?

Lapcare’s USP is delivering high-quality products at affordable prices, complemented by a robust after-sales service network. With 103 service centers across India, we prioritize customer satisfaction, ensuring a seamless experience for our users.

How important is the channel for you?

As a channel-oriented company, Lapcare maintains strong relationships with the partners by offering tailored schemes to ensure their satisfaction, and recognize the integral role they play in our success.

What innovations are you working on?

Our well-equipped and advanced internal R&D center is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We constantly strive to introduce new products, with a focus on the audio segment. Over the next three months, Lapcare will unveil innovative products.

How is your brand doing in the gaming segment?

Lapcare has made significant strides in the Gaming Segment, garnering positive reviews from gamers for our top-tier products. To further strengthen our position, we plan to launch targeted campaigns to promote our gaming series, connecting with the gaming community and enthusiasts.

What is your message?

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our valued consumers and dealers for their unwavering support. Lapcare is committed to delivering excellence, and their trust fuels our determination to innovate and elevate the consumer electronics experience. Stay tuned for exciting developments in the coming months!

Lapcare’s latest product lineup represents a leap in innovation, catering to diverse needs. From powerful Bluetooth trolley and DJ night tower speakers to home speakers with varying wattage, Lapcare ensures an immersive audio experience. The comfort-focused headphone collection, neckbands, and TWS, along with the fitness-centric FITSO smartwatches, exemplify Lapcare’s commitment to customer well-being and satisfaction. With a focus on genuine quality and affordability, Lapcare stands as the go-to brand for cutting-edge technology without compromising on value.

