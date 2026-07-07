Lapcare Launches the New Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets

- Advertisement -





Lapcare, a leading consumer technology brand renowned for its high-quality PC, mobile, gaming accessories, and peripherals, has announced the launch of its latest Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets. Designed to deliver a seamless and comfortable computing experience, both combo sets combine modern functionality, ergonomic design, and reliable wireless performance, making them ideal for work, learning, and everyday use.

The Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 feature dependable 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with a plug-and-play Nano USB receiver, ensuring a stable and hassle-free connection. Each full-size keyboard is equipped with 12 dedicated multimedia keys for quick access to frequently used functions, helping users enhance productivity with ease.

Built for long-term durability, the keyboards feature retro-style UV printed keys with an impressive lifespan of up to 50 million keystrokes. Complementing the keyboard is the WL-105 ergonomic wireless mouse, offering 4-button functionality and adjustable DPI settings ranging from 800 to 3200 DPI, enabling precise cursor control across a variety of tasks.

Both combo sets are designed with user comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic layout and an adjustable kickstand that provides a comfortable typing angle during extended work sessions. Installation is effortless with true plug-and-play functionality, and both products are backed by a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features

Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with Nano USB receiver for stable, uninterrupted performance.

with Nano USB receiver for stable, uninterrupted performance. Full-size keyboard with 12 dedicated multimedia keys for convenient shortcut access.

for convenient shortcut access. Durable UV printed retro-style keys with up to 50 million keystroke lifespan.

with up to lifespan. WL-105 ergonomic wireless mouse with 4 buttons and adjustable 800–3200 DPI for smooth and accurate tracking.

with 4 buttons and adjustable for smooth and accurate tracking. Ergonomic keyboard design with an adjustable kickstand for enhanced typing comfort.

for enhanced typing comfort. Easy plug-and-play installation with no additional software required.

installation with no additional software required. 1-year warranty.

Product Variants

Ramon 1

101-key full-size keyboard

Powered by 1 × AAA battery

Ramon 5

104-key full-size keyboard

Powered by 2 × AAA batteries

With the launch of the Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets, Lapcare continues its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance technology solutions that combine quality, comfort, and value. Backed by excellent after-sales service and comprehensive warranty support, the new combo sets are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s home, office, and educational users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 86