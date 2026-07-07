Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 2 News

Lapcare Launches the New Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets

By NCN News Network
0
67
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Image 2

Lapcare, a leading consumer technology brand renowned for its high-quality PC, mobile, gaming accessories, and peripherals, has announced the launch of its latest Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets. Designed to deliver a seamless and comfortable computing experience, both combo sets combine modern functionality, ergonomic design, and reliable wireless performance, making them ideal for work, learning, and everyday use.

The Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 feature dependable 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with a plug-and-play Nano USB receiver, ensuring a stable and hassle-free connection. Each full-size keyboard is equipped with 12 dedicated multimedia keys for quick access to frequently used functions, helping users enhance productivity with ease.

Built for long-term durability, the keyboards feature retro-style UV printed keys with an impressive lifespan of up to 50 million keystrokes. Complementing the keyboard is the WL-105 ergonomic wireless mouse, offering 4-button functionality and adjustable DPI settings ranging from 800 to 3200 DPI, enabling precise cursor control across a variety of tasks.

Both combo sets are designed with user comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic layout and an adjustable kickstand that provides a comfortable typing angle during extended work sessions. Installation is effortless with true plug-and-play functionality, and both products are backed by a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features

  • Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with Nano USB receiver for stable, uninterrupted performance.
  • Full-size keyboard with 12 dedicated multimedia keys for convenient shortcut access.
  • Durable UV printed retro-style keys with up to 50 million keystroke lifespan.
  • WL-105 ergonomic wireless mouse with 4 buttons and adjustable 800–3200 DPI for smooth and accurate tracking.
  • Ergonomic keyboard design with an adjustable kickstand for enhanced typing comfort.
  • Easy plug-and-play installation with no additional software required.
  • 1-year warranty.

Product Variants

Ramon 1

  • 101-key full-size keyboard
  • Powered by 1 × AAA battery

Ramon 5

  • 104-key full-size keyboard
  • Powered by 2 × AAA batteries

With the launch of the Ramon 1 and Ramon 5 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Sets, Lapcare continues its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance technology solutions that combine quality, comfort, and value. Backed by excellent after-sales service and comprehensive warranty support, the new combo sets are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s home, office, and educational users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 86
- Advertisement -
spot_img
Previous article
Newgen Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth and Advance its Vision of Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises
Next article
Lenovo Redefines Enterprise AI Economics with Agentic AI and Inferencing Innovations
spot_img
spot_img