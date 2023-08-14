Lapcare launches New Gaming Mouse Champ LGM-100 3600dpi RGB

- Advertisement - -

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, launched Champ LGM-100 3600dpi RGB New Gaming Mouse. In the world of gaming peripherals, finding the right mouse that balances precision, comfort, and aesthetics is crucial. Let’s review Lapcare Champ LGM-100 3600dpi RGB Gaming Mouse and dive into the features, performance, and overall impression of this gaming masterpiece.

Design and Build Quality

Right out of the box, the gaming mouse catches your eye with its UV-coated Black Matt Body, giving it a sleek and modern look. The UV coating not only adds to its aesthetics but also enhances the grip. The individually sculpted buttons are strategically placed for easy identification by touch, making it effortless to execute precise maneuvers. The mouse also boasts user-backlighting with five distinguishable colors, each assigned to a specific DPI setting, adding a touch of personalization to your setup.

Features and Performance

The standout feature of this gaming mouse is its on-the-fly adjustable DPI, ranging from a pixel-precise 1200 DPI to a lightning-fast 3600 DPI. The DPI Dazzling RGB Lights provide visual feedback, allowing you to quickly identify your current DPI setting. The enhanced optical engine sensor takes center stage, delivering accurate and responsive tracking. With the customizable LED lights feature, you will have a visually immersive experience.

The 1-millisecond report rate ensures ultra-fast communication over USB. The high-quality USB cable, featuring braided fiber and measuring 1.8m by 3.2mm, further reflects the attention to detail put into this product.

Durability and Compatibility

With a key life of 3 million clicks, this gaming mouse is built to withstand the demands of hardcore gaming. The wired 5V, 100 mA rating ensures a stable connection, minimizing any potential disruptions. The mouse’s compatibility with Linux, Mac, and Windows systems offers an unmatched gaming experience.

