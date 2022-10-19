Lapcare launches LTS-300 Beast Tower Speakers under Champ Gaming Series in India

- Advertisement - -

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands dealing in laptop accessories and peripherals has announced the launch of the LTS-300 Beast Tower speaker in the Indian market. It features an aesthetic design and comes with a wireless microphone and remote to control various features.

The speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like streaming music or audio wirelessly via Bluetooth. It supports almost all the input options like USB and AUX. It also supports FM Radio. The device has a 3-way, 120-Watt RMS output and is designed for the ultimate audio experience, enabling you to not only listen but feel the audio echoing. It has a beautiful black case with RGB lighting on the front that sets the party mood and is best for small house gatherings.

Mr. Atul Gupta, CEO & President, RX Infotech Pvt. Ltd./ Lapcare

Speaking at the launch, Mr Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare, stated, “We are extremely happy to launch our Lapcare LTS-300 Beast Tower Speakers. As a premium brand, Lapcare offers its consumers innovative products at an affordable price. With the release of these speakers, we want to improve our position in the audio market. Coming on the back of our entrant on audio products, the new addition promises to take the music experience to another level.”

Product Specifications:

Bluetooth type- 5.0

Bluetooth range ≥ 10 mtr

Connectivity compatibility – AUX, USB & FM

Water Resistant





RGB lights

Wireless mic

Remote

Power input: ~240v ac

Power output: 120 watts

2 woofers each of 203.2 mm

2 speakers each of 101.6 mm

Cable length: 1.5 meter

The Lapcare LTS-300 Beast Tower Speaker is priced at Rs.12999 and is available for purchase at all leading retail outlets. The company offers a one-year warranty on the product.

Having more than 36 offices pan India Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd that offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines and is supported by a wide dealership network of over 20000 across the country. Lapcare prioritizes its consumer’s convenience & comfort and to ensure the same they have come up with several many consumer-friendly schemes like the Unique Lapcare Protection Plan, One Nation One Warranty, and Return without proof of purchase that manifests Lapcare’s confidence in their product quality.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.