Lapcare Launches Lapcase Supreme PC Cabinet Series in India

Lapcare India’s leading brand of smartphone, tablet, and laptop accessories has announced the launch of the Lapcase Supreme PC cabinet series in India. Lapcase Supreme 003, 006, 012 & 033 are ATX and Micro ATX-sized cases.

Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd. A leading brand in laptop accessories and peripherals, Lapcare offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines, including batteries, adaptors, screen cleaners, laptop security locks, pen drives, keypads, and many others. The company offers a wide range of lifestyle accessories for smartphones and tablets including Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth headsets, and power banks. Supported by a wide dealership network of over 20000 across the country, Lapcare is synonymous with trust, quality, and affordable pricing.

The Lapcase Supreme is a full ATX/Micro ATX size PC case series that comes in a steel black body. It has 7 expansion slots, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and front USB Ports & Audio that make multitasking easy. The PC Cases are capable of extension and have easy access ports in the front. Lapcare has ensured that all ports and controls are conveniently placed on the front of its top panel for class-leading ergonomics. The Lapcase Supreme series is sure to set a new trend in PC Cases with its complete all-around focus on fashion, design, and functionality. The product has a warranty of 12 months.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech P Ltd

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare stated, “Lapcare as a brand has a focus on setting trends in the segment it operates in. With that aim, Lapcare has introduced the Lapcase Supreme PC cabinet series. These products will redefine what a PC Case can offer. Considering all outlined factors, the Lapcase Supreme range of PC Cases comprising the Supreme 003, 006, 012 & 033 comes across as an excellent option for those seeking to give their workspace a definitive and stylish makeover with a PC Case that is also equipped with features designed to extract the best performance from the PC peripherals.

Having more than 36 offices in pan India where the customer can claim the warranty connecting through 24×7 call center no. 8587812000. The product is available at all leading retail outlets of all formats and leading e-commerce sites including Flipkart, Amazon, among others.

