Lapcare Introduces DHURANDARR Sales Program to Boost Channel Growth

- Advertisement -





Lapcare has rolled out its latest channel incentive initiative, the DHURANDARR Sales Program, aimed at accelerating partner performance and strengthening engagement across its Tier 1 and Tier 2 network. With the bold tagline “Is Baar Zyada Maar,” the program is designed to drive higher participation, reward consistent performance, and create new growth opportunities during the January–March 2026 quarter.

This initiative reflects Lapcare’s continued focus on empowering its channel ecosystem through structured and rewarding programs. By combining slab-based incentives with high-value lucky draw rewards, DHURANDARR stands out as one of the company’s most ambitious partner engagement campaigns to date.

Over the years, Lapcare has positioned itself as a partner-first brand, consistently investing in initiatives that recognize and reward its channel community. From performance-linked incentives to exclusive international trips for top achievers, the company has built a strong foundation of trust and loyalty among its partners. Previous campaigns such as Lapcare Dhamaka and Dhamaka 2.0 witnessed strong participation and set new benchmarks in channel engagement. Building on that success, DHURANDARR has been conceptualized to deliver even greater value and excitement.

As part of the program, Tier 1 partners—including distributors, dealers, retailers, and mobility partners—are encouraged to formalize their participation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lapcare. This agreement outlines mutually defined sales targets for the quarter and ensures transparency in rewards and incentives, enabling a more structured and goal-oriented approach.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Atul Gupta, Founder, Lapcare said, “At Lapcare, our partners are at the heart of everything we do. With DHURANDARR, we aim to reward their dedication, fuel their ambition, and create meaningful growth opportunities. This initiative reflects our commitment to transparency, performance-driven success, and long-term collaboration. We want every partner to feel empowered, valued, and confident in achieving bigger milestones with us in 2026.”

Mr. Sandeep Popli, CEO of Lapcare said, “2026 is a year of strong momentum and shared ambition for Lapcare and our partners. With DHURANDARR, we are creating a platform that recognizes effort, rewards performance, and encourages partners to push boundaries. This program is not just about sales targets, but about building confidence, expanding opportunities, and ensuring every partner grows alongside us in a meaningful and rewarding way.”

The program offers an exciting range of rewards. Tier 1 partners can participate in a mega lucky draw featuring premium prizes such as a Tata Sierra car, Harley Davidson X440 bike, electric scooters, smartphones, and other gadgets. Eligibility is determined through quarterly revenue slabs, with higher sales translating into more lucky draw coupons.

For Tier 2 partners operating through Lapcare’s Tier 1 network, the program introduces a slab-based reward structure. Depending on their performance, partners can earn rewards ranging from two-wheelers and smartphones to smart TVs, air purifiers, and other appliances. Additionally, Tier 2 partners also get the opportunity to participate in the mega lucky draw, provided they meet the qualification criteria.

The scheme includes specific guidelines to ensure fairness and transparency. Eligibility is based on achieved targets, timely payment settlements, and a minimum contribution from key product categories such as peripherals, networking, and surveillance. The company has also clarified that rewards will be provided in kind, and certain conditions apply regarding participation and claims.

Founded in 2004, Lapcare has established itself as a trusted name in IT peripherals, accessories, and replacement solutions. With a strong distribution network spanning over 5,000 retail outlets and 1,000 service partners across India, the brand continues to hold a leading position in key product segments.

With the launch of DHURANDARR, Lapcare reinforces its commitment to shared growth, aiming to create strong market momentum while celebrating the success of its channel partners in 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 137