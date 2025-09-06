Lapcare Hosts Successful Dealer Meet in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -

Lapcare, a leading brand in IT accessories and solutions, successfully organized its Dealer Meet at Hotel Lemon Tree, Baddi. The event brought together 36 dealers from the region, including one special electronics dealer from Sangrur, Punjab, who joined with Mr. Dharampal.

The meet served as an exclusive platform to showcase the complete product portfolio of Lapcare and Dell, giving dealers an in-depth understanding of the latest innovations and offerings.

The event was graced by Mr. Rajiv Puri, Mr. Virender Singh, Mr. Atul Arora (Peri), Mr. Manoj Kumar (Dell), Mr. Dharampal (Mobility), Mr. Vishal (ASM Mobility Ludhiana), Mr. Tapinder (Chandigarh Store Incharge), Mr. Rohit Kala (Chandigarh Accountant), and Mr. Rahul Sharma (Chandigarh Office Team), who interacted with the dealers, addressed their queries, and discussed business opportunities.

The dealers who participated included: Ascent Computer, Computer Helpline, Aanchal Computers, Choice Computers, Right Choice Computers, Hubmatrix, Yash Enterprises, SS Computers, Unique IT Solutions, AS Infotech, Plaza Computer, Softech Computers, Digitech Computers, AN Dhiman Telesystem, S Thakur Computers, Micro Computers, Universal Computers, Addiinath Computers, Shiva Computers, Sapphire, Jagdamba Computers, OM Computers – Chander, IT Service Point, Vinayak Computers, Masa Enterprises, Mahadev Computers, Gautam Hi Tech, Magadh Computers, OM Computers – Soni, Computer Zone, Creative IT Solutions, Sidhi Enterprises, Pandey Computers, Payal Computers, IT Solutions Rohit, New Tech Computers, Paramr Computer, Computer Solution, and A Plus Enterprises.

Speaking about the meet, the company representatives emphasized the importance of strengthening dealer partnerships and enabling them with updated knowledge of Lapcare and Dell’s wide range of innovative solutions. The engaging session not only highlighted product capabilities but also fostered stronger relationships between the brand and its valued partners.

The evening concluded with networking sessions and a note of appreciation to the participating dealers for their continued support in driving growth across the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lapcare

