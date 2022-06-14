Lapcare Debuts 2 New Optical Wired Mice in India

- Advertisement -

Lapcare has launched two new optical wired Mouse L-60 (IND) and L-70 Plus (IND) in India. Both mice are designed to upgrade any desk setup and improve the overall work experience. The lightweight and portable design of these mice enables faster and more comfortable work than ever before. Mouse offer incredible speed, precise cursor control and smooth functioning.

Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the mouse wheel helps to deliver precision. The left and right buttons of both the mouse work seamlessly so the user can work comfortably for extended hours.These mouse are made in India and come with a long and durable wire for long lasting use.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech

On the launch of the new mouse for Indian customers, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech P Ltd said, “We are really excited and happy to bring these two new Mouse for our customers. The Mouse are designed keeping in mind the comfortability and workload of the user. This wired mouse can make working all day easier and faster.”

Lapcare L-60 (IND): The Lapcare L-60 (IND) is manufactured with ABS plastic material and it is a plug-and-play device. The mouse can help a user with precise scrolling and a smooth clicking experience. The inbuilt optical sensor provides improved accuracy and precise mouse movements. This optical mouse is a perfect device for any desk setup due to its focus on accuracy and precision.

Key Specifications:

Resolution: 1000 DPI

Interface: USB Port

Lifetime: 3 Million Clicks

Size:112x52x35 mm

Weight: 69 Gms

Compatible with: WinXP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8/10

Cable Length: 1.35 Mtr.

Lapcare L-70 Plus (IND): Lapcare L-70 Plus (IND) is a 3D optical mouse and has an anti-skid design with a durable rubber roller. It gives users an excellent feel while they hold, point and clicks. This wired mouse earns high praise for being affordable, and comfortable. Scrolling the wheel does not require a lot of finger muscle exertion. As it fits your hand perfectly, it prevents unnecessary strain which improves your overall performance.

Key Specifications:

Resolution: 1200DPI

Appx. Lifetime: 3 Million Clicks

Size:109x 62×35 mm

Weight: 75.6Gms

Compatible with:WinXP/Win2003/Win2008/Vista/Win7/Win8/Win10/Linux OS, MAC OS, and Android OS

Cable Length: 1.2Mtr.