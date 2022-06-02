LAPCARE accoladed as the top selling laptop’s adapters & battery for 2021

- Advertisement -

2 June, 2022:LAPCARE, one of the leading international brands, which have carved a niche in the IT segment for offering consumer technology products over a span of innumerable years, has recently been accoladed as the top-selling laptop adapter and top-selling laptop battery for 2021 by a prestigious media house. The award has been presented on the basis of a survey.

Mr. Atul Gupta, CEO & President, RX Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Gupta – Director – RX INFOTECH P LIMITED says, “It is a very proud moment for us as we are overwhelmed to receive this award. We are extremely grateful to the media house who has recognised us and given us due credit. We have also bagged similar awards in the past which speaks of our high-quality products. We always try to give the best quality products to our clients and in future also we would go a step further and do so.”

Lapcare has created a forte in laptop peripherals and accessories for all premium brands of laptops.

The brand has also bagged India’s Greatest Brands Award 2017-2018.



About Lapcare

Lapcare is an award-winning international brand Established in 1997 in Singapore and entered the Indian market in 2007 associating with Rx Infotech Pvt. limited.Over the years it has created a forte in laptop peripherals and accessories for all premium brands of laptops. Most noteworthy Lapcare’s niche offering includes various compatible laptop spares to all major laptop brands. Lapcare brand accessories and mobility solution backed with high-quality standards.

