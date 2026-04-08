Lanner Electronics Strengthens Growth with Edge AI, Networking Innovation, and Advanced Industrial Connectivity Solutions in India

- Advertisement -





Lanner Electronics delivers cutting-edge network appliances and rugged Edge AI platforms, empowering secure, intelligent, and scalable solutions for modern industrial and connectivity needs worldwide. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Yatharth Agrawal, Application Engineer, Proscend Communications India Pvt Ltd, shares insights on advanced networking solutions, AI computing, and India growth plans.

Can you tell us about your association with Lanner Electronics?

We are proud to represent Lanner Electronics in India as their strategic partner. Lanner is a globally recognized hardware solutions provider with a strong market presence, especially holding around 65% share in micro-CPE and uCPE solutions. Their portfolio spans across SD-WAN, cybersecurity platforms, and high-performance AI-based computing systems, making them a trusted name worldwide.

What are some of the key solutions you are offering in India?

One of our key solutions is the LEC-3340, an IEC 61850-3 certified industrial computer. It is widely used as a rack-mount controller for power grids and substations. With built-in SCADA platform support, it ensures smooth and reliable communication. The system offers multiple connectivity options like PCIe slots, digital I/O, relays, and serial ports, which enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

How is Lanner Electronics addressing the growing demand for AI and edge computing?

With the increasing need for real-time data processing, edge AI has become critical. We offer advanced Edge AI computers equipped with NVIDIA platforms that deliver high GPU processing power. These systems are ideal for running AI-based applications at the edge, ensuring faster decision-making and reduced latency.

Can you elaborate on your networking and connectivity solutions?

We provide a wide range of network appliances, including models like the NCA1002, designed for backend 4G and 5G connectivity. Additionally, our strength lies in industrial-grade network switches and IoT routers, which are highly reliable and built for demanding environments.

How has your business grown in India over the years?

Proscend Communications has been operating in India for the past eight years, achieving a steady turnover ranging from ₹25 to ₹50 crore annually. While Lanner is still expanding its distribution in India, globally it has maintained a strong presence for over 38 years.

Who are some of your key clients?

We have built a strong client base that includes leading telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone. Our focus on quality and performance has helped us establish long-term relationships across industries.

What is your vision for the future?

We aim to strengthen our presence in India by expanding our portfolio and reaching more industries. With increasing demand for AI, cybersecurity, and advanced networking, we see immense growth potential in the coming years.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lanner

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 136