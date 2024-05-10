Lam Research to Foster a Semiconductor Fabrication Equipment Supply Chain Ecosystem in India

- Advertisement -

Lam Research Corp. announced its plans to expand its global semiconductor fabrication equipment supply chain to include India. The company is assessing capabilities across various supply chain segments and is exploring India-based suppliers who can collaborate to fulfil the need for precision components, custom parts, high purity gas delivery systems and other assemblies that go into cutting-edge semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.

The global semiconductor industry is expected to grow to $1 trillion in annual revenue by the end of this decade, according to experts. Lam continues to focus on fostering a strong, resilient, and geographically diverse supply chain to address current and future demand. This announcement is part of Lam’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a more resilient supply chain through strategic expansion in the region.

As demand for semiconductors increases, there is an even greater need for collaboration and global engagement of expertise, intellectual property, materials, and talent. Lam has a “close to customer” strategy that drives collaboration with thousands of suppliers around the world. This helps build resilience against region-specific supply chain issues and prevent supply bottlenecks. Lam has been operating in India for more than 20 years, benefiting from its prime location close to customers in Asia.



“At Lam, we believe that collaborative supply chain relationships are key to fostering innovation and the best service for our customers,” said Mr. Karthik Rammohan, group vice president and head of global operations at Lam Research. “Leveraging the infrastructure and talent of our India Center of Engineering, our new proactive initiative to drive supply chain growth in India also has the capacity to contribute to improved performance, sustainability, and enhanced capabilities for our customers regionally and across Asia.”

Mr. Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India.

“We are proud to be expanding our supply chain in India,” said Mr. Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India. “By enhancing Lam’s strong global supply infrastructure with capabilities from local suppliers, integrators and other strategic providers, we look to enhance the flexibility of our supply chain, while further supporting the semiconductor ecosystem in India, where Lam has been a proud leader for more than two decades.”

Lam invites interested suppliers to visit its booth at the SEMICON India 2024 tradeshow to be held in Noida, from 11 to 13 September 2024 and to register on the Lam Research website https://www.lamresearch.com/india-supply-chain-symposium/ to participate in its exclusive supply chain symposium which will be held in conjunction with SEMICON India 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lam Research

