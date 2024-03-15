LaCie Streamlines Workflow from Capture to Backup with the High-Speed Rugged Mini SSD

- Advertisement -

LaCie , the premium brand from Seagate Technology, that designs world-class external storage products for Apple and PC users, announced the new LaCie® Rugged Mini SSD portable storage.

LaCie differentiates itself with sleek design and unmatched technical performance and LaCie® Rugged Mini SSD portable storage drive delivers up to 4TB of durable, fast, and compact capacity. The ultimate storage companion for content creators, this high-performance drive is designed for effortlessly capturing, storing, and transporting essential files, videos, and photos.

With read speeds of up to 2000MB/s, the LaCie Rugged Mini SSD features USB 3.2 gen 2×2 (USB 20Gbps) technology offering compatibility with USB 40Gbps, USB 10Gps, Thunderbolt™4 and Thunderbolt™3 hosts including those found in the latest Apple® iPhone®, MacBook®, and iPad® products, as well as PCs, and other portable computing devices.

Containing at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight, the Neil Poulton-designed palm-sized LaCie Rugged Mini SSD, with its iconic orange rugged rubber enclosure, is IP54-rated for dust and rain resistance and offers 3-meter drop protection and 1-ton car pressure resistance.

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD is designed with out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows®, macOS®, and iPadOS® and includes LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand backup and mirroring software that allows for seamless file access and syncing across multiple devices. It also includes a three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery services as well as a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Available now, the LaCie Rugged Mini SSD retails for INR 29,990 for the 1TB version and INR 39,990 for the 2TB version. The 4TB version will be available before June at a price of INR 69,990.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LaCie

