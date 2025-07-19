Kyndryl unveils Agentic AI Framework that dynamically evolves to drive enhanced business performance

- Advertisement -

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, launched the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, a new approach to deploying agentic AI to augment human teams. The enterprise-grade Framework orchestrates and dispatches a portfolio of specialized, self-directed, self-learning AI agents that dynamically respond to shifting conditions and keep humans in the loop for oversight.

The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework enables enterprises to adopt, deploy and scale agentic AI-powered solutions — whether on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid IT setting — to transform and improve their business operations. In deploying the Framework, Kyndryl leverages its expertise from thousands of infrastructure deployments and its experience with generating over 12 million AI-driven insights monthly via Kyndryl Bridge. The Framework combines advanced algorithms, self-learning, optimization and secure-by-design AI agents that translate complex data into clear, understandable insights.

“As customers worldwide adopt agentic AI to gain a competitive edge, it will increasingly impact the entire technology stack, including applications and business workflows. Kyndryl is uniquely positioned to provide a holistic, infrastructure-first perspective that enables customers to deploy AI with confidence across mission-critical systems with scalability and industry-standard security,” said Mr. Ismail Amla, Senior Vice President, Kyndryl Consult. “With our unique insights from Kyndryl Bridge, our differentiated Agentic AI Framework, and our experience managing some of the world’s largest technology estates, we can help companies design, implement and run agentic AI solutions at scale — tailored to their specific business productivity and innovation goals.”

Customers across industries are already working with Kyndryl to explore and understand how they can leverage the Agentic Framework’s sophisticated capabilities, including:

A national government evaluating the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework for a large-scale deployment across their complex IT estate. The government aims to enhance citizen experiences, improve public service, ensure compliance and reduce regulatory risks by leveraging the Framework and Kyndryl’s expertise in transparent and responsible AI. This will empower government stakeholders to align policies with best practices and operate efficiently for the benefit of their constituents. The capability will enable government employees to view real-time, up-to-date insights on metrics such as traffic congestion, hospital bed availability and school attendance.

evaluating the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework for a large-scale deployment across their complex IT estate. The government aims to enhance citizen experiences, improve public service, ensure compliance and reduce regulatory risks by leveraging the Framework and Kyndryl’s expertise in transparent and responsible AI. This will empower government stakeholders to align policies with best practices and operate efficiently for the benefit of their constituents. The capability will enable government employees to view real-time, up-to-date insights on metrics such as traffic congestion, hospital bed availability and school attendance. As part of an ongoing modernization program, a leading financial institution is working with Kyndryl Consult to assess how it can apply Kyndryl’s Agentic AI Framework to introduce AI agents for automating compliance, optimizing IT and accelerating service delivery. By leveraging this solution, the institution aims to enhance agility, strengthen cyber resilience, meet regulatory standards, and drive long-term innovation and operational efficiency.

This new Framework comes at a critical moment for enterprise leaders who are struggling to see benefits from AI use cases. In fact, according to Kyndryl’s recently published 2025 People Readiness Report, only 4 in 10 leaders report using AI-powered insights to enhance decision-making or unlock business growth. In addition, only one-fifth of business leaders say the primary use case of AI in their organization is to develop new products and services for customers.

The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework can help organizations confidently deploy AI with trust and security in mind. The Framework was built with industry-standard encryption protocols, privacy-by-design principles and zero-trust security — fostering trust in AI-driven processes and assurances that agent actions are traceable, interpretable and continuously improved with human oversight. It can also be tailored to meet enterprises’ needs and adapt to industries through self-directed learning, enabling organizations to apply the Framework to a wide range of use cases and projects with speed and confidence.

Kyndryl Consult experts will work side-by-side with customers to assess, design, engineer and plan deployments of the Framework that are tailored to individual customer business requirements.

