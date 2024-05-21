Kyndryl Teams With NVIDIA to Accelerate Adoption of Generative AI-enabled Solutions

- Advertisement -

Kyndryl, the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development, implementation and use of AI-powered insights and business outcomes.

Kyndryl’s AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, will support the end-to-end lifecycle of AI development and implementation in real-world business environments for customers running full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing and software. Kyndryl also will tap into the domain and industry expertise of Kyndryl Consult to speed customers’ ability to test, verify and deploy generative AI solutions, facilitate rapid application deployment and enhance operational experience.

This collaboration will provide a combination of technology and services critical to customers looking to rapidly scale generative AI solutions to remain competitive in their respective industries. By coupling Kyndryl’s expertise with NVIDIA technologies, customers will be able to tap into a wealth of knowledge crucial to their continued adoption and ability to scale.

To further accelerate customer adoption and implementation of generative AI solutions in their mission-critical IT operations, Kyndryl will leverage the NVIDIA NeMo platform and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to address industry-common and industry-specific use cases such as customer support, IT operations automation,fraud and loss prevention, and real-time analytics.

Kyndryl is adding generative AI capabilities to its successful Kyndryl Bridge platform and AIOps services, leveraging NVIDIA NIM to simplify and speed generative AI deployments for network and application management. The incorporation of NVIDIA NIM into Kyndryl Bridge will enable AIOps to be optimized on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs to rapidly process failure prediction and analysis while delivering comprehensive insights that will significantly reduce network and IT infrastructure failure. The incorporation of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices allows the solution to be uniquely customized to enterprise environments. This development will provide a holistic view and approach to managed IT services.

Mr. Hidayatullah Shaikh, vice president, Software Engineering, Kyndryl Bridge.

“We’re excited to be working with NVIDIA to provide the building blocks and know-how customers need to fully unleash the potential of generative AI throughout their businesses,” said Mr. Hidayatullah Shaikh, vice president, Software Engineering, Kyndryl Bridge. “By combining NVIDIA’s generative AI software with Kyndryl’s capabilities, we’re uniquely prepared to help address and resolve the biggest pain points for customers seeking to integrate AI across their hybrid IT estates.”

Mr. John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at NVIDIA.

“As generative AI can scale productivity and insight for companies across industries, many organizations are seeking experts to help them quickly integrate AI applications into their operations,” said Mr. John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at NVIDIA. “Kyndryl’s solutions and expertise in integrating full-stack NVIDIA AI can help customers rapidly establish and scale their AI strategies.”

Kyndryl is offering comprehensive services via the Kyndryl Bridge catalog, providing the NVIDIA AI platform across industries, including financial services, retail, telecom and healthcare. Kyndryl Consult will support customer implementations running on the NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, in on-premises deployments or in a private cloud, hybrid or multicloud environment.

Kyndryl Bridge’s integration with NVIDIA AI will enable the following new benefits to customers:

Accelerate generative AI performance on Kyndryl Bridge using NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing to enhance efficiency and speed customer adoption across industries.

Drive value for customers through Consult & Managed Services generative AI offerings on the Kyndryl Bridge platform (LLMOps, Data Modernization and Infrastructure Services with NVIDIA NIM) leveraging NVIDIA capabilities to facilitate creation of integrated solutions.

GPU-aware workload placement – via CloudOps and SustainabilityOps – to drive improved performance and deliver insights to support energy efficient generative AI workloads.

Enhance performance of generative AI applications, such as AI-powered chatbots and virtual avatars on NVIDIA-powered systems through real-time insights from Kyndryl Bridge AIOps.

