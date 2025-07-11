Kyndryl Partners with Microsoft to Launch the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub to Drive Customer Innovation and Digital Transformation

- Advertisement -

Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced the launch of Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub designed to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerate digital transformation for enterprise customers.

Developed in close collaboration with Microsoft, the new Acceleration Hub leverages Kyndryl Consult services and Kyndryl Vital co-creation and technical expertise to explore and support the deployment of tailored agentic AI solutions using Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Copilot across the Microsoft stack. The Hub will focus on building industry-specific solutions and capabilities, leveraging agentic AI to serve customers more efficiently and help them unlock new business value.

The Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub will tap into existing physical and virtual innovation labs globally, including Kyndryl’s new AI Innovation Lab in Liverpool. These locations will serve as collaborative environments for ideation, prototyping, and deployment of AI and digital solutions across industries and regions for customers.

Mr. Ismail Amla, Global Leader, Kyndryl Consult

“We are confidently doubling down on our successful collaboration with Microsoft because we know that the combination of Kyndryl Consult expertise with Microsoft technologies is a powerful duo that will help customers reap the benefits of AI, drive innovation, and achieve meaningful business outcomes,” said Mr. Ismail Amla, Global Leader, Kyndryl Consult.

Mr. Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, SI & Advisory Partners, Microsoft

“Kyndryl’s Microsoft Acceleration Hub represents the next evolution of our strategic collaboration and a shared commitment to helping enterprise customers unlock the full potential of AI,” said Mr. Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, SI & Advisory Partners, Microsoft. “By combining Kyndryl’s deep industry expertise with Microsoft’s trusted cloud and AI capabilities, we’re empowering organizations to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency and achieve meaningful transformation at scale.”

Kyndryl will deliver scalable, innovative AI solutions across the Microsoft technology stack through its substantial commitment to skilling its workforce. To date, more than 16,000 Kyndryls have earned over 26,000 Microsoft certifications, which lends to our deep and growing expertise across Microsoft technologies — such as Microsoft Azure cloud, data platforms, security, and modern workplace solutions — which strengthens the company’s ability to deliver Microsoft-based services to enterprise clients. Kyndryl is also embedding agentic AI into its global infrastructure services and delivery capabilities to help customers fully leverage the Microsoft stack and act with autonomy, goals, and decision-making in mind.

Mr. Anders Bjørnrud, CTO of Care Safety Innovations

“As a customer, we are thrilled about the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub’s transformative potential and believe it can help streamline our adoption and application of AI and enable better services for our customers,” said Mr. Anders Bjørnrud, CTO of Care Safety Innovations. “The cutting-edge capabilities that Kyndryl and Microsoft are providing will assist with providing smarter and more efficient home care to patients and the caregivers who support them.”

Kyndryl recently achieved the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization and renewed its Azure Expert MSP (Managed Services Partner) designation, which is the highest status a service provider can achieve with Microsoft; less than 2% of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem garner this designation.

